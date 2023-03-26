Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia to perform during opening ceremony - Reports

    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    IPL 2023 will return to the traditional home and away format, and the fans will be welcome back through an opening ceremony on March 31. Meanwhile, Bollywood es Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will be the performers.

    Image credit: PTI

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be bigger and better. While the tournament was expanded to ten teams last season, it would be expanded even more this term in terms of reach to the fans than last season, as it is the return of the traditional home and away format.

    With the local fans returning to see their favourite team/s play it out in front of their home crowd, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a treat for the supporters. The IPL 2023 will witness an opening ceremony on its opening Day on Friday. Like every other time, a couple of Bollywood actresses would grace the occasion with their presence and performance, as the two actresses happen to be Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia, reports The Tribune.

    Image credit: PTI

    The opening ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the opening clash between defending champion GujaraT Titans (GT) and four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Besides the above performers, the other Bollywood stars reported to perform are Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff, and playback Bollywood singer Arijit Singh.

    Image credit: PTI

    Speaking on the development, a BCCI official declared, “There will be an opening ceremony on March 31, but a short one. As the home and away format returns, we felt it necessary to welcome the home crowd back with a ceremony.”

    (WATCH) Akanksha Dubey last video: Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi

    Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Banaras hotel- report

