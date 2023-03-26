IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia to perform during opening ceremony - Reports

IPL 2023 will return to the traditional home and away format, and the fans will be welcome back through an opening ceremony on March 31. Meanwhile, Bollywood es Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will be the performers.

Image credit: PTI

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be bigger and better. While the tournament was expanded to ten teams last season, it would be expanded even more this term in terms of reach to the fans than last season, as it is the return of the traditional home and away format.

With the local fans returning to see their favourite team/s play it out in front of their home crowd, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a treat for the supporters. The IPL 2023 will witness an opening ceremony on its opening Day on Friday. Like every other time, a couple of Bollywood actresses would grace the occasion with their presence and performance, as the two actresses happen to be Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia, reports The Tribune.

