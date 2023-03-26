IPL 2023: 'Rishabh Pant is a special player; must take his time to heal properly' - Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will have to play the whole season with regular skipper Rishabh Pant as he recovers from his fatal car accident. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly has termed him "special" and proclaimed that he must heal completely.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly says India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant "must take his time to heal properly" from his injuries before launching his bid for a comeback to competitive cricket. Pant was involved in a road accident in the early hours of December 30 while driving from New Delhi to Roorkee. He is currently recovering after undergoing treatment for his wounds.

Legendary former Indian skipper Ganguly said that the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise, of which Pant has been the skipper in the last few seasons, will miss the wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Ganguly is serving as DC's Director of Cricket. "I am sure that the national team is missing him as well. He's young and has a lot of time left in his career. He's a special player and must take his time to heal properly. We wish him all the best, and I'll meet him as well," Ganguly said in a release issued by the IPL franchise.

Ganguly has keenly observed all the players during the pre-season camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the lead-up to IPL 2023. He said, "It's been great to work with the boys, and I am looking forward to the season starting. Net practice is good, but we want to get into match mode. And [coach] Ricky [Ponting] has been fantastic. He brings a lot of intensity during training."

When asked about David Warner, the DC skipper for this season, Ganguly expressed, "David Warner is looking forward to leading the side. He's always up for the challenge and is a great player. He has got a lot of runs and experience under his belt." DC will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first fixture on Saturday.

