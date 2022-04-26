Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pretty in Pink: 7 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma rocked RR colours

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Since Rajasthan Royal's first IPL 2022 game, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, has been turning heads with her gorgeous pink outfits.

    Turning up for most Rajasthan Royals' matches this IPL season in stunning pink outfits (the colour associated with the franchise) has made Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, perhaps the team's most popular cheerleader.

    Since Royal's first game against the SunRisers Hyderabad, which saw the Sanju Samson-led side win by 61 runs, the dentist-choreographer-YouTube star has been turning heads with gorgeous pink outfits. For RR's first clash of the tournament, Dhanashree donned a loose pink off-shoulder crop top and paired it with white trousers and matching sneakers. "Pink is the vibe," she captioned as she posted pictures of cheering her hubby dearest throughout the encounter.

    On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Dhanashree continued to carry on with the 'pink' tradition as she wore an elegant Lucknow chikan kurta and paired it with white leggings and pink mojaris. Clicked with bougainvillea flowers in the background, the pictures were posted with new year wishes. Hubby Chahal was clearly smitten as he posted two heart emojis, while RR called it, 'colour of the day'.

    'Chahal chale Wankhede,' read Dhanashree's next post in pink. A follow-up post with pictures of herself in a pink shirt and black jeggings along with the RR star was captioned, "Will always be your biggest supporter 💕🧿 You've always respected & supported my career by treating it as equal and as important as yours. So let it be any bio bubble or any match, il always be there with my 100% genuine support."

    During RR's three-run thrilling win against Lucknow Super Giants, which saw Chahal claim 4/41, Dhanashree sported a lovely lavender-pink kurta paired with white leggings and hair left loose. "It was indeed a very colourful day. Orange, purple & of course pink," she wrote on her Instagram post.

    A popular dance star, Dhanshree, recently posted a video with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as the two shook a leg to the popular number 'Stayin alive'. Chahal's wife can be seen wearing a stunning pink suit over a crop top and paired it with teal-coloured heels. "Dancing and acting is our way of feeling and staying alive! Passion is everything. What's your way of stayin' alive?" she wrote in her caption.

    On the day when Chahal clinched his maiden IPL hat-trick and a five-wicket haul as Royals beat KKR by seven runs, his wife Dhanashree was seen cheering in the stands of Brabourne Stadium. Sporting a black dress printed with pink roses, she also confessed to becoming Jos Buttler's greatest fan in her Instagram post, where she is also seen holding the Royals flag with pride.

    Continuing her tradition of wearing pink in support of Rajasthan Royals and her husband Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree was seen in the stands during the team's 15-run win over Delhi Capitals. "We Halla Bol," read the caption of her post with pictures of herself wearing a simple pink spaghetti top with denim and matching sneakers.

    As RR progresses in the tournament, we're sure Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, will continue to impress us with ravishing pink outfits. Stay tuned to this space for more.

