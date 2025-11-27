Following a home Test whitewash by South Africa, Team India slipped to fifth in the WTC standings. Their red-ball form is in decline, and to keep WTC Final hopes alive, they must win at least seven of their remaining nine Tests.

Team India’s decline in Test cricket now appears structural following the Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa. After defeat in the first Test by 30 runs in Kolkata, India were handed an even heavier blow, suffering a massive 408-run loss, losing by a huge margin of 408 runs in the Guwahati Test, handing South Africa’s first series sweep on Indian soil since the 1999-2000 tour.

This was another big setback for Team India at home after being whitewashed by New Zealand in the three-match Test series, marking the second straight home Test series whitewash and deepening the crisis in India’s red‑ball fortunes. Over the last 12 months, Team India has won only one Test series, drawing one, and clean-swept twice, highlighting a worrying slump in consistency and raising serious questions about the team’s red-ball strategy and adaptability.

The Test series whitewash at home against South Africa has put Team India under immense pressure in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Team India Slips in WTC Standings

Following the Guwahati Test defeat, resulting in a series whitewash at the hands of South Africa, Team India received a major setback in their ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) campaign as they slipped to fifth spot, below Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Before the Test series against South Africa, India were sitting at 4th place with about 54.17 % point-percentage in the WTC standings.

After the first Test series whitewash at home in the ongoing WTC cycle, India slipped to fifth spot on the points table, with four wins and as many losses, with a points percentage (PCT) of just 48.15 %. A slip in the standings on the points table has now put India under immense pressure, leaving the team with very little margin for error in the remaining WTC fixtures.

In the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, India won only one Test series, which came against West Indies, drew 2-2 against England, and suffered a series whitewash against South Africa, a result that has pushed them into a must-win situation for the remainder of the WTC cycle.

So far, Team India has nine out of 18 Tests in the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle, winning four, losing as many matches, and drawing two, reflecting their inconsistent run this cycle. In the last WTC cycle, India finished third on the points table and failed to qualify for their second consecutive final after two consecutive Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia.

Team India’s Path to WTC Final

Following the Test series defeat at the hands of South Africa, Team India now faces a very challenging road to the WTC Final, requiring strong performances in all their remaining series to stay in contention. India have nine more Tests in hand to revive their campaign and remain within striking distance of a top-two finish in the WTC standings.

After nine Tests, India are currently at 52 points and a PCT of 48.15 %, placing them outside the top four and making a WTC Final berth highly uncertain. However, Team India can still turn their game around in the remaining fixtures of the ongoing WTC cycle to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the final. To reach the 60% mark in this cycle, India must win seven of their remaining nine fixtures (even with a draw or two) to qualify for the final.

Crucial Assignments Ahead for Team India

India’s next red-ball assignment will be away two-match series against Sri Lanka in August next year, followed by another away Test series against New Zealand in October-November. Winning three matches out of four outings would put India back on course and keep their chances of making the WTC Final alive.

India’s big assignment is the five-match Test series against Australia, who are currently the table toppers, at home in early 2027, which will be crucial for their WTC final hopes, as winning a majority of the matches could significantly boost their points percentage and secure a top-two finish.

Remaining unbeaten in the remaining three Test series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia, alongside a draw or two, would give them a realistic shot at a top-two finish in the WTC standings, with points potentially rising abour 60%, the benchmark generally required to secure a place in the final.