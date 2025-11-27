India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will not return to the Women’s Big Bash League this season, with Brisbane Heat approving her request to remain in India and support teammate Smriti Mandhana.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will not return to the Women’s Big Bash League this season, with Brisbane Heat confirming her release after she chose to remain in India to support teammate Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana’s wedding, which Rodrigues had travelled home to attend, was postponed following her father’s illness, prompting Rodrigues to stay back with the family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Brisbane Heat said they had agreed to Rodrigues’ request to miss the final four matches of the campaign. The club explained she had left Australia after the fixture against Hobart Hurricanes 10 days earlier for the pre-arranged commitment, but circumstances changed when the celebrations were called off.

Heat CEO Terry Svenson described the situation as “challenging” for Rodrigues and noted the club was more than willing to allow her to remain in India. He added that Rodrigues expressed disappointment at not returning and thanked the team and fans for their understanding.

Rodrigues was the Heat’s top pick in the International Player draft earlier this year and had been expected to play a key role in their push for the finals. Her absence leaves a gap in the batting lineup, though the club emphasized its support for both Rodrigues and Mandhana’s family.

The 25-year-old has been in strong form for India, highlighted by her unbeaten century in the Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia that helped secure the team’s maiden title. While her withdrawal is a setback for Brisbane Heat, the decision underscores the priority of personal commitments and solidarity among teammates.