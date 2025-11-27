India’s Test team may ditch the youth-first policy after the SA whitewash, with selectors likely to back battle-hardened specialists like Gaikwad, Patidar and Rinku to fix the fragile batting core.

After the humbling 0-2 whitewash in South Africa, Indian Test cricket finds itself at a familiar crossroads — torn between the lure of youth and the necessity of experience. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is now expected to recalibrate its approach, especially for crucial roles like the prized No. 3 slot.

For nearly three decades, that spot belonged to stalwarts — Rahul Dravid, then Cheteshwar Pujara. But now, it’s vacant, vulnerable, and very much up for grabs.

The No. 3 Conundrum: Searching for Stability

Karun Nair couldn’t lock the position during his four-match run in England. B Sai Sudharsan, averaging 27 across 11 innings, has shown flashes — but he remains a work in progress.

There are unresolved technical flaws, particularly against spin on subcontinental tracks. He needs time — in domestic cricket and the pathways system. And as Indian cricket has learned “again and again in the most painful way possible,” Test cricket is no classroom for correcting elementary mistakes.

Veterans vs. Youth: A Shift in Thinking?

There is now a growing belief that seasoned domestic performers deserve a look-in, rather than relying on youthful potential alone.

While doors seem shut on Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran, three players continue to intrigue decision-makers:

Ruturaj Gaikwad – 45+ first-class average, two centuries already this Ranji season, admired for mindset

Rajat Patidar – 45+ average across 74 games, returning soon from injury

Rinku Singh – near 60 average in 52 first-class matches, known for temperament and grit

With promising newcomers like Smaran Ravichandran (first-class average 78) and Yash Rathod (960 runs last Ranji season), the competition is intensifying.

Faith vs. Selection: Who Really Decides?

“People might blame Ajit and his committee for not selecting Abhimanyu and Sarfaraz but then do the head coach (Gautam Gambhir) and new captain (Shubman Gill) have faith in their abilities? If not what will Ajit alone do?” — a former selector told PTI, offering a peek into the internal politics of Indian cricket.

The question reveals an uncomfortable reality: selectors can recommend, but team management must believe.

Time to End the “All-rounder Illusion”

India’s obsession with all-rounders is again under scrutiny — especially after the struggles of Nitish Reddy.

“But Nitish Reddy is a bits and pieces guy. He can play at best T20s, not even ODIs and Gautam needs to understand that,” the former selector said bluntly.

The numbers back the criticism:

Batting average in 10 Tests: 26

Overs bowled: 86 in 15 innings — less than six overs per innings

As the same former selector put it:

“Let’s be clear on one thing, Kapil Dev was the last world-class all-rounder and the last competent Test level all-rounder was Manoj Prabhakar.”

Gambhir’s All-rounder Fascination Isn’t New

Those who’ve watched Gambhir captain Delhi recall his experiments.

“When Gauti was Delhi captain, he liked the idea of all-rounders more than the actual all-rounders. Remember Manan Sharma? He was more of a left-arm spinner but Gauti made him bat No. 3 for sometime before he was dumped for good,” a former Delhi teammate told PTI.

This pattern now seems to be replaying at the national level — and not with ideal results.

What India Needs: Specialists with Spine

At this point, the goals are simple:

A proper, tough No. 3

A reserve No. 5 who can step up without fuss

That is where Gaikwad, Patidar and Rinku perfectly fit the brief.

But for them to be backed, Gambhir and Gill must take a leap of faith.

“The youth-only policy, at times, only looks good on paper as seen in the South Africa series where only Washington Sundar looked the part.”

And just as ruthlessly as he backs players, the new coach has shown he can drop them.

“You will be a fool if you take every Gauti statement at face value. He can be ruthless if there's non-performance. Before you know, you might see Sudharsan and Reddy fall by the wayside come 2026. He only backs performers,” the former selector warned.

Prediction? Don’t Even Try

When asked which domestic veterans might finally get their chance, the former selector chuckled and delivered a reality check:

“Sitting in November, you want me to second guess how Gauti's mind will work in August next year? Only a soothsayer can do that.”

India’s Test team stands at a pivot point — scarred by failure but pushed toward clarity:

Specialists over experiments

Performance over projection

Trust earned, not assumed

The next selections may not just define a batting order — they could determine whether India regains its Test steel or continues to gamble on potential when results demand certainty.

One thing is now clear: the days of learning on the job in Indian Test cricket may be over.