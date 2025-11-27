Image Credit : Getty

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) had a successful first-ever Mega Auction, where all five franchises - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz - went all out to rebuild their squads, bidding aggressively for top Indian and international stars ahead of the WPL 2026. The auction took place in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27.

A total of 277 players went under the hammer, out of which 67 players were sold for a combined ₹40.8 crore, making it one of the biggest sign‑on splashes ever in the WPL and setting a new benchmark in league spending.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from the first Mega WPL Auction that grabbed the headlines and reshaped team line-ups ahead of the upcoming season.