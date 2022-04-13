Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma slays it with Varun Dhawan on ‘Stayin Alive’; watch

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, wife of Rajasthan Royal’s bowler Yuzavendra Chahal, have shared a video on social media wherein they are seen grooving to Stain’ Alive.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, posted a video of herself dancing with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. There is no need to mention that when the two incredibly talented dancers meet, you can undoubtedly anticipate some sparks on the dance floor. In the video, famous YouTuber and dancer Dhanashree Verma grooves with Varun Dhawan to the beat of 70s hit Bee Gees song Stayin’ Alive.

The video shows Dhanashree Verma in a pink pantsuit and Varun Dhawan in blue jeans and a black jacket. The mind-blowing performance of the duo has impressed netizens. Their well-coordinated dance steps and the energy is fantastic.

Dhanushree posted this video on Instagram. In the caption, Dhanushree accepted that dancing and acting is her way of feeling and staying alive. She also remembered those days when they planned to dance together.

For the uninitiated, Dhanashree Verma is a doctor by profession and identifies as a dancer too. Dhanashree is an active social media user and regularly shares her dancing videos with various celebrities. Recently, she shared a dance performance with Aparshakti Khurana.

After being shared online, the video has collected over 335K views. Social media users went gaga over the video and commented with heart and fire emojis. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma often creates reels with her cricketer husband Yuzavendra Chahal. Not just Chahal, Dhanashree has made quite a few videos with other cricketers as well. Last year in November, Dhanashree taught the hooks steps of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s anthem song to its former captain, Virat Kohli.

Other than that, she was recently in the news when the spectators caught her reactions last week during the Indian Premier League’s (IPL 2022) Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Rajasthan Royals match.



