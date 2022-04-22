Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken?

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    In the ongoing Indian Premier League season, the Delhi Capitals will face the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 pm (IST).

    IPL 2022 dc vs rr Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken snt

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, has hit the headlines with her stunning dance videos and show of support for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. However, her latest Instagram post has shocked her fans, as it was captioned with wordings that have left her followers guessing if she's heartbroken.

    IPL 2022 dc vs rr Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken snt

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    "Never wound the heart that loves you so much, Never cause it endless pain, For wounded hearts are like the roses, Those who never bloom again," wrote Chahal's wife in her latest Instagram post along with stunning photographs of herself in a boat. With her tresses in place and sky blue classic dress, Dhanashree stuns with her intense look into the camera.

    IPL 2022 dc vs rr Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken snt

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    Dhanashree's latest post comes just two days after she shared a video where she showed off some dance moves along with hubby Chahal as she praised the Rajasthan IPL franchise for creating an environment where everyone feels like home.

    IPL 2022 dc vs rr Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken snt

    Image Credit: Instagram

    In the ongoing 15th edition of IPL, the Delhi Capitals will face the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Both DC and RR won their last games and will be eager to win another with a dominant performance to improve their standings.

    IPL 2022 dc vs rr Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken snt

    Image Credit: Dhanashree Instagram

    RR's Yuzvendra Chahal was the man of the moment during the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chahal was declared Player for the Match for his stunning figures of 5 for 40, which included a match-changing hat-trick in the 17th over of KKR's chase on Monday. After the match, Chahal shared a wonderful moment with his wife, Dhanashree.

    IPL 2022 dc vs rr Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken snt

    Image Credit: Rajasthan Royals Twitter

    Dhanshree, who has been in the stands for most of RR's matches this IPL, was seen celebrating her husband's maiden hat-trick in the T20 league. After the match, she caught up with the spinner from the stands while the Chahal was standing coyly on the sidelines.

    Watch: Yuzi khush, Bhabhi khush aur hum bhi khush. Truly a "hat-trick day

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs RR delhi-rajasthan Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Match Prediction: Delhi looks to ride on high-flying momentum against Rajasthan

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni the saviour as Chennai Super Kings breaks Mumbai Indians heart; netizens run amok-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Dhoni the saviour as Chennai breaks Mumbai's heart; netizens run amok

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC will go into the next game against Rajasthan Royals RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC will go into the next game against RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs CSK mumbai-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi Capitals crushes lacklustre Punjab Kings; fans stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi crushes lacklustre Punjab; fans stunned

    Recent Stories

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22 - adt

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper-dnm

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch - gps

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch

    IPL 2022: After 7th successive loss, can Mumbai Indians qualify for play-offs? snt

    IPL 2022: After 7th successive loss, can Mumbai Indians qualify for play-offs?

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon