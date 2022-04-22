IPL 2022: Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken?

In the ongoing Indian Premier League season, the Delhi Capitals will face the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 pm (IST).

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, has hit the headlines with her stunning dance videos and show of support for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. However, her latest Instagram post has shocked her fans, as it was captioned with wordings that have left her followers guessing if she's heartbroken.

"Never wound the heart that loves you so much, Never cause it endless pain, For wounded hearts are like the roses, Those who never bloom again," wrote Chahal's wife in her latest Instagram post along with stunning photographs of herself in a boat. With her tresses in place and sky blue classic dress, Dhanashree stuns with her intense look into the camera.

Dhanashree's latest post comes just two days after she shared a video where she showed off some dance moves along with hubby Chahal as she praised the Rajasthan IPL franchise for creating an environment where everyone feels like home.

In the ongoing 15th edition of IPL, the Delhi Capitals will face the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Both DC and RR won their last games and will be eager to win another with a dominant performance to improve their standings.

RR's Yuzvendra Chahal was the man of the moment during the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chahal was declared Player for the Match for his stunning figures of 5 for 40, which included a match-changing hat-trick in the 17th over of KKR's chase on Monday. After the match, Chahal shared a wonderful moment with his wife, Dhanashree.

