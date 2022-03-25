Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 Rajasthan Royals players to watch

    First Published Mar 25, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals have not won the title since winning the inaugural IPL 2008. With IPL 2022 giving the side a new chance, here are the five players who can make an impact.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Former champion Rajasthan Royals' (RR) only Indian Premier League (IPL) title win came back in 2008 under Shane Warne, which happened to be the inaugural edition of the cash-rich tournament. It's been more than a decade that RR has not laid its hand on the coveted trophy, and IPL 2022 gives the side another chance at its long-lost glory. Ahead of the same, we present the five players who will make the difference this term.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Devdutt Padikkal
    In the past two seasons, the Indian opener made a name for himself at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the franchise failed to retain him, as RR hopped onto him. While he finished as RCB's highest run-scorer in IPL 2020, he finished second in IPL 2021. Thus, he is indeed a talent to be cherished and will have quite a few eyeballs on him at RR.

    ALSO READ: THE LEGACY OF MS DHONI AS A CAPTAIN IN IPL HISTORY

    Image credit: BCCI

    Ravichandran Ashwin
    The Indian all-rounder finds it difficult to settle at a place despite consistent performances. As he jumps the ship from Delhi Capitals (DC) to RR, it comes as a surprise, especially after he was in the wrong books of RR for having Mankaded Jos Buttler three seasons ago. Nevertheless, with that being bygone, Ashwin will be a pure veteran talent who can give RR the lost spark needed to win the title again.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Sanju Samson
    The wicketkeeper-opener cum skipper has done well with the bat but has failed to lead the side properly, especially into the playoffs. While RR has restored its faith in him with a formidable squad, it seems like the best chance for him to give RR back its long-lost pride.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians bubble

    Image credit: BCCI

    Jos Buttler
    The wicketkeeper-opener is known to give solid starts and will do the same with Samson. He has been a consistent performer for RR in the last three seasons, while his great form while playing for England should prove that he will continue to play big. However, it shall be interesting to see how he gets to tag along with Ashwin over the Mankading incident three seasons back.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Yuzvendra Chahal
    The leg-spinner was heavily impactful for RCB, having been a consistent performer in the tournament and India in the shortest format. The base change is unlikely to affect his form, as his unique talent of troubling the batters with his spin variations makes him a top draw at RR. Watch out, as he could be a contender for the Purple Cap.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians MI bubble-ayh

    IPL 2022: Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians bubble

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem Aava De-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem 'Aava De'

    IPL 2022: When CSK icon Dhoni pulled 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's leg on Twitter snt

    IPL 2022: When Dhoni pulled CSK's new captain 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's leg on Twitter

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain snt

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain

    IPL 2022 Suresh Raina backs new CSK captain Jadeja questioned for not thanking MS Dhoni snt

    IPL 2022: Raina backs new CSK captain Jadeja; questioned for not thanking Dhoni

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopras Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre Oscars event costs a bomb drb

    Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre-Oscars event costs a bomb?

    RRR vs James: Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivarajkumar is upset with SS Rajamouli's film RBA

    RRR vs James: Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivarajkumar is upset with SS Rajamouli's film

    football It's yet another El Clasico Real Madrid-Barcelona battle to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe snt

    It's yet another El Clasico: Real Madrid-Barcelona battle to sign PSG star Mbappe

    Birbhum Violence: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down, says 'need Prez rule in WB' - ADT

    Birbhum Violence: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down, says 'need Prez rule in WB'

    5 reasons why 2022 is Alia Bhatt special year drb

    5 reasons why 2022 is Alia Bhatt’s special year

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon