IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 Rajasthan Royals players to watch

Rajasthan Royals have not won the title since winning the inaugural IPL 2008. With IPL 2022 giving the side a new chance, here are the five players who can make an impact.

Former champion Rajasthan Royals' (RR) only Indian Premier League (IPL) title win came back in 2008 under Shane Warne, which happened to be the inaugural edition of the cash-rich tournament. It's been more than a decade that RR has not laid its hand on the coveted trophy, and IPL 2022 gives the side another chance at its long-lost glory. Ahead of the same, we present the five players who will make the difference this term.

Devdutt Padikkal

In the past two seasons, the Indian opener made a name for himself at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the franchise failed to retain him, as RR hopped onto him. While he finished as RCB's highest run-scorer in IPL 2020, he finished second in IPL 2021. Thus, he is indeed a talent to be cherished and will have quite a few eyeballs on him at RR. ALSO READ: THE LEGACY OF MS DHONI AS A CAPTAIN IN IPL HISTORY

Ravichandran Ashwin

The Indian all-rounder finds it difficult to settle at a place despite consistent performances. As he jumps the ship from Delhi Capitals (DC) to RR, it comes as a surprise, especially after he was in the wrong books of RR for having Mankaded Jos Buttler three seasons ago. Nevertheless, with that being bygone, Ashwin will be a pure veteran talent who can give RR the lost spark needed to win the title again.

Sanju Samson

The wicketkeeper-opener cum skipper has done well with the bat but has failed to lead the side properly, especially into the playoffs. While RR has restored its faith in him with a formidable squad, it seems like the best chance for him to give RR back its long-lost pride. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians bubble

Jos Buttler

The wicketkeeper-opener is known to give solid starts and will do the same with Samson. He has been a consistent performer for RR in the last three seasons, while his great form while playing for England should prove that he will continue to play big. However, it shall be interesting to see how he gets to tag along with Ashwin over the Mankading incident three seasons back.

