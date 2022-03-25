IPL 2022: Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians bubble

Sachin Tendulkar will once again grace the Mumbai Indians dugout with his presence in IPL 2022. He received a special welcome on joining the team bio-bubble.

Record five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Mumbai Indians (MI) is incomplete without the legendary former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Despite having retired in 2013 after winning the title, he remains an integral part of MI's management. On the same note, he has joined the team's bio-bubble ahead of IPL 2022.

Meanwhile, he was greeted at MI's team hotel with some pleasant surprises. As he checked into the hotel room for three-day isolation, his room was set up with his career timeline pictures. Besides some of his career highlights in the photos, it also included his marriage to Anjali, while his pillow cover had his image embedded into it.

Tendulkar took to his Instagram handle to share the video of the same. "Now that's what we can say a Quaran-timeline ✨," he captioned the post. Earlier, MI posted a video of him entering the team hotel to join the bubble for the season ahead, as it captioned, "Our camp just got a 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐘 upgrade! 💙".

Tendulkar happens to be the team mentor of MI. In the meantime, his pacer son Arjun has also been roped in by the side. While he was bagged for ₹20 lakh last season, he did not get to play a game due to a minor injury, as he was repurchased for ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction and is expected to play a few matches.