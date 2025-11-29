Faf du Plessis has withdrawn from the IPL 2026 Auction after being released by the Delhi Capitals. Choosing a new challenge in the PSL, he leaves his IPL future uncertain as age and changing franchise strategies make a comeback less likely.

Veteran South African batter and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)captain, Faf du Plessis, has decided to pull out of the upcoming IPL 2026 Auction, which will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. du Plessis was released by the Delhi Capitals during the retentions and releases after the underwhelming IPL 2025 season.

The 41-year-old was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in the last IPL Auction after he was released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, Faf du Plessis’s acquisition by the Delhi-based IPL franchise did not pay off as the veteran South African batter amassed just 202 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 123.93 in nine matches. The right-handed batter’s modest outing in the last IPL season prompted the Capitals to release him ahead of the auction.

Faf du Plessis was released alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk, Donovan Ferreira, Sediqullah Atal, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Darshan Nalkande by the Delhi Capitals.

‘League Has Been a Massive Part of My Journey’

Faf du Plessis sprang a surprise among Indian cricket fans by announcing his decision to opt out of the upcoming IPL 2026 Auction. The veteran batter released an official statement on social media to confirm his decision. In a heartfelt note, du Plessis wrote that his 14-season run in the IPL had been “a massive part of my journey and highlighted how India shaped him as a cricketer and as a person.

The former RCB captain expressed his gratitude to the coaches, support staff, and team members of the franchises he played for over the years, while assuring the Indian fans that he ‘isn’t goodbye’.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person,” Faf du Plessis said in an official statement.

“To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years — thank you. Your support has meant the world. Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't goodbye — you'll see me again,” he added.

Faf du Plessis began his IPL journey in 2011, representing Chennai Super Kings, and he went on to play for Rising Pune Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals. The former South Africa captain returned to CSK after the ban on the franchise was lifted in 2018. He later became a key figure for RCB, leading the side as captain before moving to Delhi Capitals for the last IPL season.

Why did Faf du Plessis Opt Out of the IPL Auction?

In his official statement, Faf du Plessis explained the decision behind his withdrawal from the IPL auction, stating that he would like to take on a ‘new challenge’ in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

“This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It's an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy,” du Plessis said.

“A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon,” he added.

In his T20 career, Faf du Plessis featured in the Indian Premier League, Major Cricket League, SA20 League, Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Men’s 100, and Bangladesh Premier League. Du Plessis' last PSL season was in the 2020/21 season, wherein he played for Quetta Gladiators before being ruled out after suffering a concussion.

Will Faf du Plessis Return to IPL?

Faf du Plessis’s decision to withdraw from the IPL 2026 Auction as well as the upcoming season of the tournament has sparked speculation about his future, as the veteran South African batter has not announced his retirement from the league, leaving the door open for a potential comeback if an opportunity or role aligns with his plans in the coming years.

However, given his age and the changing dynamics of the franchises’ squad-building strategies, a return may depend on his teams’ requirements, for experienced overseas batters, his form in other leagues, and whether franchises see any value in having him back in the future, either as a player or in any other capacity. When the next IPL season comes, Faf du Plessis will be 42, which naturally raises questions about whether the franchises invest in ageing overseas batters, especially when younger, more dynamic T20 options continue to emerge worldwide.

Since the next IPL Auction will take place in 2026, his chances of a comeback will likely depend on his performance in other global leagues, including PSL, and whether any franchise feels the need for an experienced finisher-mentor who can add value in a short-term role. However, there is an unlikely chance of having Faf du Plessis back in the IPL as the franchises increasingly prioritise younger, high-impact overseas talent, making it difficult for the veteran South African batter to fit into long-term plans.

Faf du Plessis has been one of the prolific overseas batters in the history of IPL, amassing 4773 runs, including 39 fifties, at an average of 35.09 in 154 matches.