Image Credit : Getty

Virat Kohli endured a difficult return to international cricket last month, registering consecutive ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. The former captain silenced critics with an unbeaten 74 from 81 balls in the third match, reaffirming his class. Kohli’s record against South Africa is outstanding, averaging 65.39 with 1504 runs in 29 innings.

Yet, Marco Jansen has proven to be a persistent threat. The left‑arm seamer has dismissed Kohli four times in 10 innings across formats, and his recent Test series haul of 12 wickets in four innings underlines his form. This duel between Kohli’s experience and Jansen’s pace will be pivotal in shaping the series.