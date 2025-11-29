3 Key Player Battles To Watch In the IND vs. SA 2025 ODI Series
India vs South Africa ODI series promises thrilling battles with Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja facing tough rivals.
Virat Kohli (IND) vs Marco Jansen (SA)
Virat Kohli endured a difficult return to international cricket last month, registering consecutive ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. The former captain silenced critics with an unbeaten 74 from 81 balls in the third match, reaffirming his class. Kohli’s record against South Africa is outstanding, averaging 65.39 with 1504 runs in 29 innings.
Yet, Marco Jansen has proven to be a persistent threat. The left‑arm seamer has dismissed Kohli four times in 10 innings across formats, and his recent Test series haul of 12 wickets in four innings underlines his form. This duel between Kohli’s experience and Jansen’s pace will be pivotal in shaping the series.
Aiden Markram (SA) vs Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
Aiden Markram remains a crucial figure for South Africa’s batting lineup, but his record against India in ODIs is underwhelming. He has managed 330 runs in 16 innings at an average of just 23.57. His battle against Ravindra Jadeja could be decisive.
The veteran all‑rounder, returning to the ODI side after being rested for the Australia series, has consistently troubled Markram. Jadeja has dismissed him four times in seven international innings, using his guile and variations to expose weaknesses. Fans will be eager to see if Markram can overcome his struggles or if Jadeja continues to dominate this matchup.
Rohit Sharma (IND) vs Lungi Ngidi (SA)
Rohit Sharma’s form was a rare highlight in India’s 1‑2 ODI series defeat in Australia. The opener struck a majestic 121* from 125 balls in the third match, finishing with 202 runs across three innings and earning Player of the Series honors.
India will rely on Rohit to provide explosive starts at home. Lungi Ngidi, however, poses a significant challenge. The right‑arm pacer has dismissed Rohit twice in three innings, making him South Africa’s best bet to neutralize the opener early. This contest between Rohit’s attacking flair and Ngidi’s disciplined pace could set the tone for each game.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.