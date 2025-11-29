Virat Kohli has dominated South Africa in ODIs, scoring 1504 runs at 65.39, including 5 centuries. With an impressive Ranchi record, he returns in the series opener, and his performance will be closely monitored ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli is all set for a return to competitive cricket when the Men in Blue take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30. Kohli’s last appearance in the Indian jersey was in the ODI series against Australia Down Under.

Kohli had a moderate ODI tour of Australia as he registered two consecutive ducks before scoring an unbeaten 74 in the third match at the SCG. After a brief break from competitive cricket, the veteran batter returns to action in the ODI series opener against South Africa in Ranchi. The 37-year-old will play his first international match at home since October 2024 last year. The Australia ODI series was his first international assignment after retiring from Test cricket earlier this year.

After moving on from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli will solely focus on ODI cricket, with plans to extend his international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will likely be his final appearance in India colours. The upcoming ODI series against South Africa is crucial for Kohli to remain in the long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the marquee event, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Kohli vs South Africa in ODIs

Virat Kohli and South Africa have had a long and fiercely competitive ODI history, with the ace Indian batter producing some of the finest performances against the Proteas over the years. However, South Africa are well aware of the threat he poses, given his tendency to rise to the occasion in the high-pressure games against them.

Kohli has dominated South Africa in their own backyard as well as at home, scoring match-winning knocks across conditions and cementing his status as one of their toughest opponents. The former India captain’s record against South Africa in ODIs says a lot about says a lot about his unmatched dominance and why the Proteas continue to view him as a major threat.

In the ODI against South Africa, Virat Kohli has amassed 1504 runs, including 5 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 65.39 in 31 matches. Such staggering numbers reinforce why South Africa remain wary of him heading into the Ranchi clash. Moreover, the opening ODI between India and South Africa is taking place in Ranchi, and Virat Kohli holds an impressive record at this venue. In five matches, the 37-year-old has amassed 384 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 192.00.

Heading into the series opener, Virat Kohli will look to extend his dominance over South Africa and make a strong statement in his new ODI-only phase. The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, are likely aware of what Kohli could do when he is in his rhythm, making his early wicket one of their biggest priorities in the Ranchi opener.

Virat Kohli’s ODI Future to be Discussed after the South Africa ODIs

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s ODI future will reportedly be discussed following the conclusion of the South Africa series. According to the report by the Times of India (TOI), the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, who faces immense scrutiny after the Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa, will also be present in the meeting.

Virat Kohli, alongside Rohit Sharma, has not officially committed to participating in the 2027 World Cup, but their participation in the Australia ODI series and the ODI leg of the South Africa series suggests their keenness to remain part of India’s ODI setup in the build-up to the marquee event.

The meeting will likely be around the selectors' and team management’s expectations from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup. As per the reports, the BCCI wanted the Indian batting stalwarts to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier List A tournament, to stay match‑ready and maintain eligibility for India’s ODI squad, properly preparing for the 2027 World Cup.

In the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s form and performances are expected to be closely monitored by the selectors as they decide whether the senior duo remain a core choice for India’s ODI squad in the long run, especially with the 2027 World Cup in sight.