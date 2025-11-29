A former selector weighs in on India’s No. 4 choice and wicketkeeping plan ahead of Ranchi.

India are set to open the ODI series against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30, aiming to rebound after a 2-0 Test defeat. Former selector Saba Karim believes the XI for the first game will feature Tilak Varma ahead of Rishabh Pant, with the youngster slotting into No. 4 in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer.

Karim argued that picking Varma keeps India’s top order solid and balanced. He outlined Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, Virat Kohli at No. 3, and Varma at No. 4, noting the left-hander has shown strong promise in white-ball cricket. In his view, this is the right opportunity for Varma to translate that form into one-dayers.

Explaining why he does not see Pant in the XI, Karim pointed to team construction. If Varma plays, he expects KL Rahul to take the gloves, allowing India to field five specialist bowlers without compromising batting depth. He suggested Pant’s inclusion would likely push India into a five-bowler-only setup and force a reshuffle that weakens overall balance.

Karim added that an alternative could be Pant batting lower in the order, but that would again leave India relying on part-time overs from someone like Varma or Jaiswal. For the first ODI, he feels the management will prefer clarity: Rahul as wicketkeeper, Varma at No. 4, and a full complement of frontline bowlers.

Pant, who was part of India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad but did not play, has featured in 31 ODIs. Varma, by contrast, has four ODIs to his name. Karim’s stance emphasizes role fit over experience for the immediate need at No. 4, especially with Iyer and Shubman Gill unavailable.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, captain KL Rahul did not confirm the XI but underlined Pant’s quality. Rahul said Pant is good enough to play purely as a specialist batter and, if selected, would also take the gloves. The skipper also confirmed he will continue at No. 6 despite injuries elsewhere, keeping India’s middle-order structure intact.

With selection calls hinging on wicketkeeping duties and bowling depth, India’s final XI will signal how they balance immediate form against proven pedigree. The Pant-versus-Varma decision at Ranchi could define the tone of the series and India’s approach to squad flexibility.