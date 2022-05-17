Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle enter RCB Hall of Fame

    Royal Challengers Bangalore has seen some top cricketers play for it. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have become the first two cricketers to enter the RCB Hall of Fame.

    Mumbai, First Published May 17, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), almost all the teams are top-rated among the fans. One of pan-India's favoured teams happens to be the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). To date, numerous top cricketers have played for the franchise. Although the side has never won the coveted IPL trophy to date, it continues to entertain its fans through some engaging cricket, thanks to the sublime cricketers it possesses. Among the most popular players for the side happens to be South Africa's AB de Villiers and explosive Windies opener Chris Gayle. They have etched their name in this history books, while they have also become the first set of cricketers to be inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame.

    Fellow RCB legend and former skipper Virat Kohli announced the inductees. He said, "AB has truly changed the game of cricket with his innovation, brilliance, and sportsmanship, which truly defines the RCB Play Bold philosophy. It's exceptional for me to be doing this for both of you. We saw videos of how you have changed how the IPL has been played over the years. Two people have had a huge impact in IPL being where it is today, and RCB being today."

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Addressing the RCB locker room in the ongoing IPL, de Villiers said via video conference, "To the RCB boys sitting there, what an amazing privilege. Quite emotional, to be honest. Virat, thanks for the kind words. It's an extraordinary touch for Mike, Nikhil, and everyone from the franchise who set this up. We had some amazing times together as a team, and the sun has moved on for Chris and I now, but we're still very much part of the family and will always be. So yes, thank you very much for the special touch. Faf and the guys sitting there, Virat and the guys that have known me well for many years, know how amazing stuff like this is to me. You guys know how much of an amazing journey I had during the IPL, especially with my RCB family, and how it changed my life. So, huge privilege to be part of this. I don't have enough words to thank you for this touch."

    As for Gayle, he stated, "I want to thank the RCB family for the opportunity, for everything. It's been special to me as well. And to be inducted is something fantastic, and I will always keep RCB close to my heart. I share a lot of memories with some special players and some special coaches. It's been fantastic. I wish I were there to give this speech, look into you guys' eyes, and tell you exactly how I feel. AB mentioned it's going to be emotional because it's very touching for such a franchise that has been created over the years. It's fantastic. And to Virat, thank you for the kind words as well. Fantastic sharing the dressing room with you guys as well."

