Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis fined for breaching IPL code of conduct

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 1:27 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants suffered an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, LSG’s KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis have been fined for breaching IPL regulations.

    Image credit: Getty

    New side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) succumbed to an 18-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 31 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game was played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, LSG skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis were fined for breaching IPL regulations.

    Image credit: Getty

    In a statement issued by the IPL, “Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.” However, Rahul’s breach of conduct details is yet to be revealed.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs RCB (Match 31)

    Image credit: Getty

    IPL further added, “Marcus Stoinis from Lucknow Super Giants has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.” Although Stoinis’s details also remain unclear, it is likely to be his argument with an umpire during an over off pacer Josh Hazlewood, where he was denied a wide delivery.

    Image credit: Getty

    Both Rahul and Stoinis have accepted the sanction imposed on them, which accounts for a Level 1 offence of the  IPL Code of Conduct. Also, for Level 1 code breaches, the decision and hearing from the match referee remains the final.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS delhi-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Match Prediction - Will COVID scare derail Delhi's momentum against Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Faf du Plessis-Josh Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Du Plessis-Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar despite Faf du Plessis falling short of century 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6 against Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar after Faf du Plessis hits 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Super Giants-Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win against Kolkata Knight Riders - Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win - Rajasthan's Jos Buttler

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report snt

    Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report

    Mask compulsory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators; schools to continue physical classes-dnm

    Mask compulsory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators; schools to continue physical classes

    Russia targets Ukrainian cities, more troops march into war-dnm

    Russia targets Ukrainian cities, more troops march into war

    Amazon reportedly working on new to the world AR smart home product gcw

    Amazon reportedly working on 'new-to-the-world' AR smart home product

    ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon