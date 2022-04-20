IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis fined for breaching IPL code of conduct

Lucknow Super Giants suffered an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, LSG’s KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis have been fined for breaching IPL regulations.

New side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) succumbed to an 18-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 31 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game was played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, LSG skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis were fined for breaching IPL regulations.

IPL further added, “Marcus Stoinis from Lucknow Super Giants has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.” Although Stoinis’s details also remain unclear, it is likely to be his argument with an umpire during an over off pacer Josh Hazlewood, where he was denied a wide delivery.

