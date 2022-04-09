Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings needs to work hard and come back stronger - Ravindra Jadeja

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 9:58 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings suffered an eight-wicket defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja has vowed to work hard and come back stronger.

    Image credit: BCCI

    It was yet another heartbreaking outing for defending four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday. It suffered an eight-wicket defeat to former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. As CSK remains winless in the season in four matches, skipper Ravindra Jadeja has assured that his side will work hard and come back stronger.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "It's with the ball that we are disappointed, but we were 20-25 runs short. We were looking to fight till the end. 155 isn't bad, and our bowlers were looking to take wickets. Tomorrow might be a day off, but we'll look to improve. We'll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger," Jadeja said after the match.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    "Didn't get the start of what we were looking for. We were probably 20-25 runs short. Our bowlers were looking to bowl in good areas early on, trying to take wickets. We will look to improve in both departments. We're all professional cricketers. We need to work hard on our game, stick together and try to come back," added Jadeja.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team's self-belief was shaken following the SRH defeat. He also admitted that it has work to do across departments. He rued the loss of pacer Deepak Chahar, who has been out with a quadriceps tear and is still recovering from the injury.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, CSK VS SRH - FIERY ABHISHEK SHARMA HANDS CHENNAI FOURTH CONSECUTIVE DEFEAT, SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS

    Image credit: BCCI

    "Probably each facet is a concern, if not at one stage. We were well outplayed today. We're learning. We've got some issues around player availability, and in some areas, a little bit underpowered, that we're just looking for players to step up. So, we've got some learning to do around our players and our squad," stated Fleming during the post-match press conference.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "But, it's just pressure, we're just not getting ourselves in positions to pressurise the opposition, and we're just coming a distant second. So, this can be small margins, and it takes one or two good performances, and then you get a bit of belief and a bit of evidence that you're an okay side, and away you go. But, at the moment, we look a long way away from that," Fleming concluded.

