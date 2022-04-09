IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Fiery Abhishek Sharma hands Chennai fourth consecutive defeat, social media erupts

Things seem to be getting complicated for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It suffered an eight-wicket defeat to former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. With this, SRH secured its maiden season win, while CSK suffered its fourth straight defeat and remained winless as social media erupted.

Winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson chose to field, as CSK was off to a jittery start, losing its openers within the sixth over of the powerplay, with 36 runs on the board. However, Moeen Ali (48) and Ambati Rayudu (27) put on 62 for the third wicket before the latter fell to off-spinner Washington Sundar in the 14th. At the same time, at 108, Moeen departed to off-spinner Aiden Markram in the subsequent over.

Thereon, some small partnerships brewed, as CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja scored 23, with his side posting a par total of 154/7. For SRH, Sundar and pacer T Natarajan claimed a couple each, while the former was the most economical one from his side. In reply, SRH began on a good note, with openers Abhishek Sharma (75) and Kane Williamson (32) putting on 89 before medium-pacer Mukesh Choudhary dismissed the latter in the 13th.

However, SRH hardly panicked, as Abhishek and Rahul Tripathi (39*) took control thereon and added 56 more for the second wicket to help the side stay in the chase. In the 18th, pacer Dwayne Bravo got rid of the former, who scored his maiden IPL half-century. However, it was too late, as SRH eventually romped to a comfortable eight-wicket win, with 15 balls to spare, while for CSK, Jadeja turned out to be the most economical of all.

Brief scores: CSK 154/7 (Moeen-48; Sundar- 2/21) lost to SRH 151/2 in 17.3 overs (Abhishek- 75, Williamson- 32, Tripathi- 39*; Bravo- 1/29) by eight wickets.