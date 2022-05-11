Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja could be ruled out of tournament remainder due to injury

    First Published May 11, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja has not had the best of IPL 2022 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Meanwhile, an injury might rule him out of the tournament remainder.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has had a turbulent 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) with four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While he became the CSK skipper before the start of the season, he had to step down after a tempestuous start. Now, he has reportedly suffered an injury that might rule him out of the tournament remainder. According to The Times of India, Jadeja had suffered an upper-body injury while fielding during CSK's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As a result, he could not make it to the playing XI for its match against Delhi Capitals (DC). While CSK was assessing his injury for the past few days, the all-rounder has shown no signs of improvement. The IPL 2022 has nearly reached its business-end phase. It takes on record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 59 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

    Image credit: BCCI

    With the match being a do-or-die situation for CSK, and the side being nearly knocked out of the playoffs race, the team management might not be willing to risk Jadeja anymore, which could hamper his status for Team India.

    Image credit: BCCI

    In IPL 2022, Jadeja has scored just 116 runs in ten innings at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 118.36, with his top score being an unbeaten 26. Even with the ball, he has not been impressive, scaling just three wickets from four at an economy of 7.51, with 3/39 being his best figures.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Jadeja will look to get some rest and recover before India's outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. As of now, his status for South Africa T20Is in June and tour of England looks doubtful.

