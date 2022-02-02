IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role

Hardik Pandya will be leading Ahmedabad in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has asserted that everyone in the team will be a leader in their own role.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will have a new home in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has joined the new Ahmedabad franchise for ₹15 crore and will be leading the side, starting IPL 2022. However, he has clarified that the leadership duties do not just stay with him, while everyone in the team is a leader in their own way.

It is to be noted that Pandya relatively has lesser experience as a captain, especially at the senior level. He has led the senior side just once during a tour game in Australia in 2017. However, he expressed his confidence in the role and swore that he had been mentally prepared for it for a long time.

"I don't think there is a manual to learn how to become a captain. But, I've always been a guy who likes to take up responsibilities in whichever games I have played. I'll make sure that all the boys with me play as one. And that they get enough from me, that is what I've learned over the years. I'll make sure I give a lot of time to the players. My doors will always be open for them. So, no preparation as such, but I'm looking forward to it, and mentally, I have always been ready," Pandya said during a media interactive session, reports ESPNCricinfo.

"From Virat, I would pick his aggression, his passion and his energy, which is tremendous. With Mahi [Dhoni] bhai, the composure, the calmness. In every situation, he is the same. From Rohit, I will pick that he lets the players decide what they want to do," Pandya further stated on being asked about a trait he would pick from each skipper he has played under for Team India.

As for Pandya's status as a player, he has primarily been a batter of late, while his slow recovery from his back injury and surgery has restricted his full-time fast-bowling abilities. He chose to keep it as a surprise when asked if he would return to bowling in IPL 2022. However, he asserted that he always wants to play as an all-rounder.