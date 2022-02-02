  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role

    First Published Feb 2, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hardik Pandya will be leading Ahmedabad in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has asserted that everyone in the team will be a leader in their own role.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role-ayh

    All-rounder Hardik Pandya will have a new home in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has joined the new Ahmedabad franchise for ₹15 crore and will be leading the side, starting IPL 2022. However, he has clarified that the leadership duties do not just stay with him, while everyone in the team is a leader in their own way.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role-ayh

    It is to be noted that Pandya relatively has lesser experience as a captain, especially at the senior level. He has led the senior side just once during a tour game in Australia in 2017. However, he expressed his confidence in the role and swore that he had been mentally prepared for it for a long time.

    ALSO READ: Hopeful of a Team India comeback, Hardik Pandya assures hard work is on post break with family

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role-ayh

    "I don't think there is a manual to learn how to become a captain. But, I've always been a guy who likes to take up responsibilities in whichever games I have played. I'll make sure that all the boys with me play as one. And that they get enough from me, that is what I've learned over the years. I'll make sure I give a lot of time to the players. My doors will always be open for them. So, no preparation as such, but I'm looking forward to it, and mentally, I have always been ready," Pandya said during a media interactive session, reports ESPNCricinfo.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role-ayh

    "From Virat, I would pick his aggression, his passion and his energy, which is tremendous. With Mahi [Dhoni] bhai, the composure, the calmness. In every situation, he is the same. From Rohit, I will pick that he lets the players decide what they want to do," Pandya further stated on being asked about a trait he would pick from each skipper he has played under for Team India.

    ALSO READ: Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic pregnant again? Netizens spot baby bump in Christmas photos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role-ayh

    As for Pandya's status as a player, he has primarily been a batter of late, while his slow recovery from his back injury and surgery has restricted his full-time fast-bowling abilities. He chose to keep it as a surprise when asked if he would return to bowling in IPL 2022. However, he asserted that he always wants to play as an all-rounder.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role-ayh

    "I've always been someone who has given three areas - fielding, batting and bowling, but at that point of time when I decided that I would bat for some time was because I wanted to spend some time on the ground. It has been challenging, yes, but I think we all love challenges, and I am one of those who like to face them and fight them out," Pandya clarified.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008-ayh

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50,000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants, LSG unveil official team logo and jersey-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants unveil official team logo

    Will Ranji Trophy 2021-22 be played in a different format-ayh

    Will Ranji Trophy 2021-22 be played in a different format?

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India ousts Bangladesh to book semis berth against Australia, netizens elated-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India ousts Bangladesh to book semis berth against Australia, netizens elated

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings CSK team discussions; netizens predict outcome, twitter reactions-ayh

    IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni in Chennai for CSK team discussions; netizens predict outcome

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan is in love again; actor is head over heels, shares pictures RCB

    Kartik Aaryan is in love again; actor is head over heels, shares pictures

    PM Modi praises Budget 2022 says India s GDP forex reserve increased due to government policies gcw

    PM Modi praises Budget 2022, says 'India's GDP, forex reserve increased due to govt's policies'

    Priyanka Gandhi slams Nirmala Sitharaman UP type remark says we are proud of culture language gcw

    Priyanka Gandhi slams Nirmala Sitharaman's 'UP type' remark, says 'we are proud of culture, language'

    Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government - ADT

    Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008-ayh

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50,000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008?

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon