    Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic pregnant again? Netizens spot baby bump in Christmas photos

    First Published Dec 26, 2021, 1:56 PM IST
    Social media users spotted Natasa Stankovic’s baby bump in Christmas pictures where she is posing with Hardik Pandya and his family; take a look

    Last year in May 2020, Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic surprised everyone by announcing that they were pregnant, and two months later, their son Agastya was born. Now, after 18 months after they announced their first pregnancy, it seems like Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are set to welcome their second baby. 
     

    Last night few pictures were shared on their Instagram pages where the Pandyas celebrated the festival and posed for the camera. Hardik and Natasha share laughter in one of the pictures while standing next to the Christmas tree. Natasha captioned the post as, “Merry Christmas and welcome home our little ones.” 
     

    A section of netizens noted Natasa Stankovic’s baby bump and started trolling her and Hardik Pandya for their second pregnancy so soon. Reacting to the image, one social media user commented, “Hardik bhai delivery bahot fast dete hai 2 munna ane ki तयारी दिख रही हैं. (Hardik is quite quick with the delivery. It seems the second baby is on its way.)” 

    One commented, “2nd bhi ready ho gaya aane ke liye', other wrote, 'dobabra fir se progress m Look good !” One of the netizens wrote, “1 or launch kr diya.” In the picture, Natasha was seen wearing a beautiful pink velvet dress and a stuning hairband. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations

    In other pictures, Hardik's son Agastya, brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma and mother Nalini Pandya. All were seen posing with their pet dogs. Pandya's house can be seen decorated with a Christmas tree and many wrapped gifts under it. Also Read: Check out Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Christmas celebration; couple pose with doggos
     

