    Hopeful of a Team India comeback, Hardik Pandya assures hard work is on post break with family

    First Published Jan 30, 2022, 7:14 PM IST
    Hardik Pandya has been dropped from Team India due to poor form. However, he is working hard for a comeback. Meanwhile, he is utilising the break to spend time with family.

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya broke out as one of the most promising all-rounders for Team India. However, while his back injury affected his full-time fast bowling abilities, his batting form recently has also taken a toll. As a result, he has been dropped from Team India while working hard for a comeback.

    Pandya was last seen during India's unsuccessful outing in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. However, he has asserted that he is working hard to make a comeback to the Indian team while he utilised this break to spend time with his family. Also, he has been roped in by the new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Ahmedabad while he would be leading the side.

    ALSO READ: Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic pregnant again? Netizens spot baby bump in Christmas photos

    Speaking to the Economic Times, Pandya said he pushed himself with his preparations. However, he has been working on his physicality and mentality during this break. He mentioned that the strict bubble life has made things challenging, not just for him but all, as this break is helping him feel comfortable.

    Pandya admitted that prolonged life in the bubble makes one miss their family, while it takes a toll at a point. He realised that he needed the break to assess the areas to work on and concentrate. He revealed that he has been training twice a day of late, having worked hard in silence and continuing to do so.

