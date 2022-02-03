  • Facebook
    India vs Windies 2021-22: Dhawan, Iyer, Gaikwad, Saini test COVID positive; Mayank called in as replacement

    First Published Feb 3, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
    Four players of the India ODI squad to face the Windies have tested positive for COVID. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini are positive, while Mayank Agarwal has come in as the replacement.

    India has been dealt with a COVID setback ahead of its three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the Windies, starting Sunday. On Wednesday evening, four Indian players tested positive: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini. Also, a couple of support staff have tested positive: T Dilip (Fielding coach), B Lokesh (Security Liaison Officer) and Rajeev Kumar (Sports Massage Therapist).

    In the meantime, opening batter Mayank Agarwal has been rushed in as a replacement by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. "The members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022 for the upcoming Paytm three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad, and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative," said BCCI in a statement.

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22: Several Indian squad members test COVID positive

    "The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases, and they will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained," added BCCI. From Sunday, the ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Windies team has already landed in the city and is isolating at the same hotel, albeit on separate floors.

    IND's ODI squad vs WI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan.

