    India vs Windies 2021-22: Several Indian squad members test COVID positive

    India and Windies will be clashing in three ODIs, starting Sunday. However, several Indian members of the squad have tested positive for COVID-19.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
    India and Windies are scheduled to lock horns in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from Sunday, with all the matches taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the Indians have suffered a setback as few team members have tested positive for COVID-19. The details are yet to be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    According to ESPNCricinfo, four to five members of Team India have tested positive, including players and support staff. The Windies team landed in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night, while both the teams are staying in the same hotel but on separate floors. The BCCI will be conducting another round of tests on Thursday morning before taking a call on the next step.

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22 - From Virat Kohli to Kuldeep Yadav - Players to watch out during the ODIs

    The ones who have tested positive will be isolated in separate rooms as per the guidelines set by the Indian government. Both teams will be undergoing a three-day quarantine before hitting the training ground from Friday. However, since this is a home series, the BCCI can arrange for replacement players instantly if any player is ruled out.

    IND's ODI squad vs WI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
