Asianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022: Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs, seniors rested

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    Many opportunities will be handed to the youngsters as the Shikhar Dhawan-led ODI team will take on the Windies this month.

    Image credit: Getty

    With a five-day gap between the end of England and the start of the West Indies One-Day International (ODI) series, India will rest a few of its players for the ODIs in the Caribbean. All-format players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the ODI series in West Indies after playing seven matches in 17 days in England [1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is]. With captain Rohit resting, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will again captain India. The last time the left-hand batter led the side was when India played in Sri Lanka in July 2021. Dhawan will become India’s eighth captain in the previous ten months across international cricket. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the vice-captain for the series.

    Image credit: Getty

    With seniors rested, there will be potential opportunities for many players in the three-match ODI series. Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan have notably received call-ups. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar may see this series as an opportunity to solidify their place in the ODI side. At the same time, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan hope to carry their excellent form into this series.

    ALSO READ: VIRAT KOHLI DROPS OUT OF TOP 10 IN LATEST ICC TEST RANKINGS; HUGE GAINS FOR RISHABH PANT, JOE ROOT

    Image credit: Getty

    India's ODI vs Windies: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

