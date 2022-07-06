Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli drops out of top 10 in latest ICC Test Rankings; huge gains for Rishabh Pant, Joe Root

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 4:19 PM IST

    Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in Tests in the ICC rankings for the first time in over five years, while Joe Root solidified his place in the top spot following another century.

    Image credit: Getty

    The latest ICC rankings were headlined by former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, dropping out of the top 10 for the first time. Kohli scored 11 and 20 in his two innings against England in the recently-concluded Test match. He has averaged below 30 with the bat since the start of 2021. Kohli dropped to 13th place while there was a new entrant in the top-10 in the form of English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who scored a pair of centuries against India in the recent Test. Kohli, who last scored a Test century in 2019, also saw his 27 Test centuries eclipsed by Joe Root. Root scored his 28th Test century in England’s historic chase of 378, and the Englishman further solidified his lead at the top of the Test rankings.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was not all bad news for the Indian batters in the ICC Test Rankings, as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant moved up to the fifth position. Pant was at his absolute best, as he amassed over 200 runs in the Test match, with 146 runs in the first innings and 57 in the second. Ravindra Jadeja kept first place in the Test all-rounder ranking, as he scored a century against England.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli

    Image credit: Getty

    Following a five-wicket haul in the first innings against India, seamer James Anderson moved up in the Test bowler rankings to sixth. Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon moved from 18th to 13th among test bowlers after winning nine wickets in the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

