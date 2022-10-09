'Chapri Dhoni' - MSD gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out

MS Dhoni has recently got its wax statue in a museum in Mysore. However, the figure bears no resemblance to him and looks completely different from the former Indian skipper. It has sparked a meme fest.

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains one of the most legendary cricketing figures in India and the world. Still, he has a massive fan following across the nation and the globe. He has been immortalised in quite some manners across the country. Recently, he got a wax statue of himself at a local museum in Mysore. However, the figure barely resembled Dhoni upon his revelation, as netizens were taken aback. While some wondered who he was or which version of Dhoni, a meme fest broke out on social media.

While a user shared a meme that indicated Dhoni telling the architect if he/she was blind, one user commented that one of the fans clicking a picture with the statue looked more like the former Indian skipper than the figure itself. Another user also remarked that the statue resembled Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor more than Dhoni.

Also, a user shared another wax statue of Dhoni from a museum in Lonavala, which was better than Mysore's. In contrast, another user felt that the artist was the guy who put in the VFX effects for the movie 'Adipurush'. Overall, the entire Twitter was on a complete meltdown following this, leading to sharp criticisms of the wax figure.

Dhoni is retired from international cricket, while he continues to lead former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2023 will likely be his final season, as he reportedly delayed his IPL retirement for the last couple of seasons. The tournament was played mostly overseas due to COVID. He is apparently eager to play his final game at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai.