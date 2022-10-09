Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Chapri Dhoni' - MSD gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out

    MS Dhoni has recently got its wax statue in a museum in Mysore. However, the figure bears no resemblance to him and looks completely different from the former Indian skipper. It has sparked a meme fest.

    Chapri Dhoni - Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains one of the most legendary cricketing figures in India and the world. Still, he has a massive fan following across the nation and the globe. He has been immortalised in quite some manners across the country. Recently, he got a wax statue of himself at a local museum in Mysore. However, the figure barely resembled Dhoni upon his revelation, as netizens were taken aback. While some wondered who he was or which version of Dhoni, a meme fest broke out on social media.

    While a user shared a meme that indicated Dhoni telling the architect if he/she was blind, one user commented that one of the fans clicking a picture with the statue looked more like the former Indian skipper than the figure itself. Another user also remarked that the statue resembled Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor more than Dhoni.

    ALOS READ: IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI - Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats

    Also, a user shared another wax statue of Dhoni from a museum in Lonavala, which was better than Mysore's. In contrast, another user felt that the artist was the guy who put in the VFX effects for the movie 'Adipurush'. Overall, the entire Twitter was on a complete meltdown following this, leading to sharp criticisms of the wax figure.

    Dhoni is retired from international cricket, while he continues to lead former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2023 will likely be his final season, as he reportedly delayed his IPL retirement for the last couple of seasons. The tournament was played mostly overseas due to COVID. He is apparently eager to play his final game at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    John Campbell becomes second Windies/West Indies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?-ayh

    John Campbell becomes second Windies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats against India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: First net session was amazing - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'First net session was amazing' - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas snt

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas

    Womens Asia Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh: Smriti Mandhana proud of team's comeback after loss to Pakistan snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh: Mandhana proud of team's comeback after loss to Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Centre to kick off FY24 Budget making exercise from October 10 gcw

    Centre to kick off FY24 Budget making exercise from October 10

    Video Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's BOLD moves in SEXY backless red blouse will make you crazy-WATCH RBA

    Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's BOLD moves in SEXY backless red blouse will make you crazy-WATCH

    To boost Delhi night life over 300 firms including restaurants permitted to operate 24 7 gcw

    To boost Delhi night life, over 300 firms including restaurants permitted to operate 24X7

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD scenes from 'Deewanapan' is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD scenes from 'Deewanapan' is a must WATCH

    Stress and inactive lifestyle leading cause for infertility sur

    Stress and inactive lifestyle leading cause for infertility?

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon