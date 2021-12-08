IND vs SA 2021-22: Indian squad to be announced on Wednesday, Rahane-Ishant's spot under bother - Reports

The Indian squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa is likely to be announced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the place of Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma remains doubtful for Tests.

The Indian selectors are all set to meet in Mumbai on Wednesday to select the team for the three Tests during India's tour of South Africa, starting December 26. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma are in the spot of bother, as they are unlikely to retain their place in the Test side. In the meantime, the ODI squad announcement could be delayed since Virat Kohli's future as the ODI captain hangs in the balance.

As for Rahane, he could be retained in the Test squad. However, he is not an automatic first choice in the playing XI. Thus, it could be possible that he loses his vice-captaincy band, while senior opener Rohit Sharma could be entrusted with the duties as a deputy, reports PTI. Rahane has failed to score big in 12 serial Test innings. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Proteas announce 21-member Test squad, led by Dean Elgar

For pacer Ishant, although he has played over 100 Tests, he seems to be missing the spark and is not considered a significant powerhouse in fast bowling of the side anymore. As he is unlikely to fit in the team's plans of three or more pacers, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan are likely to come into the fray to join Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

Shreyas Iyer will retain his place in the middle-order following an explosive debut during the just-concluded Tests against New Zealand. Also, opener Shubman Gill will be included, while Hanuma Vihari will be all back. In the meantime, senior batter Cheyeshwar Pujara's place is also doubtful. He has been experiencing a similar fate like Rahane, with Priyank Panchal or Abhimanyu Easwaran being in the reckoning. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - New tour schedule announced; Paarl, Cape Town to host ODIs