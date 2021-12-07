India vs South Africa 2021-22: Proteas announce 21-member Test squad, led by Dean Elgar

India and South Africa will lock horns in a three-Test series from December 26. Meanwhile, Proteas have announced their 21-member squad for the series, led by Dean Elgar.

It will be a gripping Test series to watch, as India and South Africa face off in three Tests, starting December 26 (Boxing Day) at the Centurion Park. South Africa has announced a 21-member squad ahead of the series. Dean Elgar would be leading the Proteas, vice-captained by Temba Bavuma.

The squad consists of mainly the similar faces who were involved in the successful tour of the Windies a few months back. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje retain their spot, while seamer Duanne Olivier is back in the fray. Olivier, who last played a Test for Proteas in 2019, was the highest wicket-taker in the domestic circuit this year.

Olivier has claimed 28 wickets from eight innings in the domestic circuit at an average of 11.14, while his best figures read 5/53. Meanwhile, Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subrayen are the ones to have earned the recall to the sides. In contrast, Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton have received their maiden call-ups to the national side.