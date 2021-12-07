India vs South Africa 2021-22: Proteas announce 21-member Test squad, led by Dean Elgar
India and South Africa will lock horns in a three-Test series from December 26. Meanwhile, Proteas have announced their 21-member squad for the series, led by Dean Elgar.
It will be a gripping Test series to watch, as India and South Africa face off in three Tests, starting December 26 (Boxing Day) at the Centurion Park. South Africa has announced a 21-member squad ahead of the series. Dean Elgar would be leading the Proteas, vice-captained by Temba Bavuma.
The squad consists of mainly the similar faces who were involved in the successful tour of the Windies a few months back. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje retain their spot, while seamer Duanne Olivier is back in the fray. Olivier, who last played a Test for Proteas in 2019, was the highest wicket-taker in the domestic circuit this year.
Olivier has claimed 28 wickets from eight innings in the domestic circuit at an average of 11.14, while his best figures read 5/53. Meanwhile, Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subrayen are the ones to have earned the recall to the sides. In contrast, Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton have received their maiden call-ups to the national side.
SA squad for Tests vs IND: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala), Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.
India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Test schedule)
1st Test: December 26-30 - Centurion
2nd Test: January 3-7 - Johannesburg
3rd Test: January 11-15 - Cape Town