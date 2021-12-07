India vs South Africa 2021-22: New tour schedule announced; Paarl, Cape Town to host ODIs

India will tour South Africa from December 26 for three Tests and three ODIs. Meanwhile, the ODIs will be played in Paarl and Cape Town as per the revamped tour schedule.

India is coming off a successful home series against New Zealand, winning the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and the Tests. Virat Kohli and Co will now travel to South Africa for three Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The tour will be starting from December 26, with the Boxing Day Test at Centurion Park.

The tour has been rejigged and curtailed due to the new COVID variant Omicron, as the four T20Is earlier scheduled will now be played later. Meanwhile, the ODIs will now be played on January 19, 21 and 23. The opening two ODIs will be played at Boland Park in Paarl, followed by the final ODI at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town.

Earlier, the tour was scheduled to start on December 17. However, the Omicron variant cast doubt on the fate of the trip, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awaited clearance from the Indian government and health ministry. After discussions with Cricket South Africa (CSA) last week, it was decided that the tour would be curtailed.

The postponed T20I dates are yet to be announced, while a packed 2022 calendar makes it challenging to re-organise the matches. Also, with an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup to be played in Australia next year, India would want to play those matches to get in the best possible shape before the global competition.

Nevertheless, this revamped tour gives the Indians some extra break, as they have been playing non-stop cricket this year. Meanwhile, India A is already touring the nation and safely continues the tour. The tour became a matter of concern when cases rose in the Gauteng province, where India will be playing its opening couple of Tests.

India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Full schedule)

1st Test: December 26-30 - Centurion

2nd Test: January 3-7 - Johannesburg

3rd Test: January 11-15 - Cape Town

1st ODI: January 19 - Paarl

2nd ODI: January 21- Paarl

3rd ODI: January 23 - Cape Town