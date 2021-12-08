India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel earn significant gains in ICC Test Rankings

India emerged victorious in the just-concluded home Test series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, the new ICC Test Rankings have been released, as Mayank Agarwal and Ajaz Patel gained significantly.

It was an entertaining Test series between India and New Zealand, with the former emerging triumphant 1-0. It won the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai emphatically to win the series. The series saw some fine performances from both sides, as it has heavily impacted the ICC Test Rankings.

As per the latest rankings, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has made massive progress. Having scored more than 200 runs in the Mumbai Test has allowed him to climb 30 places, rising to the 11th spot. A fruitful stint in South Africa could see him reaching the tenth spot, which would be his career-best to date. ALSO READ: India restores top spot in ICC Test Rankings with series win over NZ, rises to 3rd in World Test Championship

Among other Indians to gain places were Shubman Gill, who has risen 21 spots to 45th, along with pacer Mohammad Siraj, who is up to the 41st rank, gaining four places. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed eight wickets in the Mumbai Test to climb to the second spot, a spot below leader and Aussie Test skipper cum pacer Pat Cummins. Ashwin has also gained a place among the all-rounders, rising to second.