  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel earn significant gains in ICC Test Rankings

    First Published Dec 8, 2021, 4:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India emerged victorious in the just-concluded home Test series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, the new ICC Test Rankings have been released, as Mayank Agarwal and Ajaz Patel gained significantly.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel earn significant gains in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    It was an entertaining Test series between India and New Zealand, with the former emerging triumphant 1-0. It won the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai emphatically to win the series. The series saw some fine performances from both sides, as it has heavily impacted the ICC Test Rankings.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel earn significant gains in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    As per the latest rankings, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has made massive progress. Having scored more than 200 runs in the Mumbai Test has allowed him to climb 30 places, rising to the 11th spot. A fruitful stint in South Africa could see him reaching the tenth spot, which would be his career-best to date.

     

    ALSO READ: India restores top spot in ICC Test Rankings with series win over NZ, rises to 3rd in World Test Championship

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel earn significant gains in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    Among other Indians to gain places were Shubman Gill, who has risen 21 spots to 45th, along with pacer Mohammad Siraj, who is up to the 41st rank, gaining four places. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed eight wickets in the Mumbai Test to climb to the second spot, a spot below leader and Aussie Test skipper cum pacer Pat Cummins. Ashwin has also gained a place among the all-rounders, rising to second.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel earn significant gains in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    For New Zealand, spinner Ajaz Patel, who created history by claiming ten wickets in an innings of the Mumbai Test, has gained 23 places and risen to the 38th spot, thanks to his 14-wicket haul in the Test. Also, batter Daryl Mitchell has climbed to the 78th spot after gaining 26 spots. While English Test skipper Joe Root leads the batting rankings, Windies's Jason Holder dominated the all-rounders ranking.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)-ayh

    BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test report: Pat Cummins joins elite list with 5-for on Test captaincy debut, ENG rattled for 147-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Pat Cummins joins elite list with 5-for on Test captaincy debut

    Australiva vs England Ashes 2021-22 Gabba Brisbane Mitchell Starc Rory Burns wicket 85-year series first sparks carnage Shane Warne trolled

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's 85-year series first stunner sparks social media carnage

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, statistical preview: Here's how the numbers and stats game plays out-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Brisbane Test preview: Australia and England to clash for coveted Urn; battle begins at The Gabba-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Brisbane Test: Australia and England to clash for coveted Urn; battle begins at The Gabba

    Recent Stories

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash All you need to know about IAF Mi-17V5 chopper gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, announce timeline for withdrawal of cases-dnm

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, ‘announce timeline for withdrawal of cases’

    Katrina Kaif's DARK secrets: 7 biggest CONTROVERSIES of the bride-to-be aka Mrs Kaushal RCB

    Katrina Kaif's DARK secrets: 7 biggest CONTROVERSIES of the bride-to-be aka Mrs Kaushal

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad SCJ

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon