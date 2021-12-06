  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India restores top spot in ICC Test Rankings with series win over NZ, rises to 3rd in World Test Championship

    First Published Dec 6, 2021, 10:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India came up with an uplifting performance to tame New Zealand and win the two-Test series 1-0. As a result, it is back at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings.

    India restores number 1 ICC Test Ranking with series win over New Zealand, rises to 3rd in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23-ayh

    It was some outstanding all-round performance from Team India, as it outplayed New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With a 372-run win on Day 4 on Monday, India won the series 1-0. After a competitive draw in the opening Test in Kanpur last week, the series win was a morale booster.

    India restores number 1 ICC Test Ranking with series win over New Zealand, rises to 3rd in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23-ayh

    As a result of this win, India has managed to reclaim its top spot in the ICC Test Rankings. As per the calculations, India now possesses 124 rating points, while NZ's rating drops to 121 as it drops to the second spot. In the third spot is Australia (108), followed by England (107), Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (75), Bangladesh (49) and Zimbabwe (31).

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

    India restores number 1 ICC Test Ranking with series win over New Zealand, rises to 3rd in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23-ayh

    Considering India's performance in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship table, it was its opening series win of the tournament. Thus, it has risen to the third spot with 42 points, along with a point percentage of 58.33, having won three Tests, lost one and drawn a couple. So far, it has played a couple of series of its scheduled six, while the other series against England is yet to be completed.

    India restores number 1 ICC Test Ranking with series win over New Zealand, rises to 3rd in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23-ayh

    As for the WTC, Sri Lanka maintains the top spot, with two wins in the same number of Tests so far, having accumulated 24 points, along with a point percentage of 100. In second place is Pakistan, with 24 points from two wins and a loss, along with a point percentage of 66.66. On the other hand, NZ is currently ranked sixth in the table, with four points from the draw and a loss, while its point percentage is 16.66.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2021 Mumbai Test Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    IND vs NZ 2021, Mumbai Test: Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    Ashes 2021-22 England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test Gabba Australia Here's what skipper Joe Root said

    Ashes 2021-22: England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test? Here's what Joe Root said

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

    india vs new zealand Former blackcaps coach Mike Hesson urges Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to bite the bullet on elbow surgery

    Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson urges Kane Williamson to 'bite the bullet' on elbow surgery

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Complaint filed against pair for this reason SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Complaint filed against pair for this reason

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress announces names who will be heading poll affairs in state-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress announces names who will be heading poll affairs in state

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and more arrive at Mumbai airport in style [PHOTOS] scj

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and more arrive at Mumbai airport in style [PHOTOS]

    From AIIMS to fertilizer plant: PM Modi to unveil these projects in Gorakhpur on December 7 (Pictures)-dnm

    From AIIMS to fertilizer plant: PM Modi to unveil these projects in Gorakhpur on December 7 (Pictures)

    BTS members launch personal Instagram handles, check who has maximum followers SCJ

    BTS members launch personal Instagram handles, check who has maximum followers

    Recent Videos

    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon