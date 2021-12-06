India restores top spot in ICC Test Rankings with series win over NZ, rises to 3rd in World Test Championship

India came up with an uplifting performance to tame New Zealand and win the two-Test series 1-0. As a result, it is back at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings.

It was some outstanding all-round performance from Team India, as it outplayed New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With a 372-run win on Day 4 on Monday, India won the series 1-0. After a competitive draw in the opening Test in Kanpur last week, the series win was a morale booster.

As a result of this win, India has managed to reclaim its top spot in the ICC Test Rankings. As per the calculations, India now possesses 124 rating points, while NZ's rating drops to 121 as it drops to the second spot. In the third spot is Australia (108), followed by England (107), Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (75), Bangladesh (49) and Zimbabwe (31). ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

Considering India's performance in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship table, it was its opening series win of the tournament. Thus, it has risen to the third spot with 42 points, along with a point percentage of 58.33, having won three Tests, lost one and drawn a couple. So far, it has played a couple of series of its scheduled six, while the other series against England is yet to be completed.