IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Bumrah-Rohit show helps India go up 1-0; social media jubilant

On Tuesday, India put on a commanding show against England in The Oval ODI. Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma were the star performers, as social media was jubilant.

It was a rocking performance from Team India in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against England at The Oval in London on Tuesday. The visitors clearly carried the winning momentum from the recently-concluded Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the same side, winning it 2-1. As for this ODI, pacer Jasprit Bumrah's six-for, followed by skipper cum opener Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 75, aided India in the win and drew first blood in the three-game series. As a result, social media was delighted by the same and went jubilant.

After winning the toss, Rohit opted to bowl, with the conditions initially favouring the bowling side. It turned out to be the perfect decision, as England saw a horrific collapse and was down to 26/5 by the eighth over of the powerplay, with Bumrah wreaking havoc during the phase. Although David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) put on a 35-run stand for the ninth wicket, it wasn't enough to set up a match-winning total, as the hosts were knocked over for a nominal 110 within the 26th over.

ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022: ENGLAND REGISTERS LOWEST TOTAL AGAINST INDIA IN ODIS; BIG CHEER FOR BUMRAH

Bumrah was extremely dangerous, bagging a six-for and also turned out to be the most economical. In reply, Rohit (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) got the job done by the 19th over, with India winning by ten wickets. During the match, some records were scripted:

England lost its fifth wicket at 26, the lowest score at which the fifth wicket has fallen for any side in an ODI vs India.

It was England's lowest ODI total against India.

Bumrah's figure of 6/19 is the third-best Indian ODI bowling figure.

Bumrah's figure of 6/19 is the fourth-best in ODIs in England.

Bumrah's figure of 6/19 is the best ODI performance at The Oval.

Rohit and Dhawan scored their 5,000th ODI run as a pair, making them the second most successful Indian ODI pair.

Rohit and Dhawan have contributed to the joint second-most 100-plus stands in ODIs for India (18).

Rohit and Dhawan have become the first Indian pair to score four 100-plus ODI stands at The Oval.

England has lost a home ODI for the first time by ten wickets.

Brief scores: ENG 110 in 25.2 overs (Buttler- 30; Bumrah- 6/19) lost to IND 114/0 in 18.4 overs (Rohit- 76*; Stokes- 0/1) by ten wickets.