IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: 3 takeaways as India annihilate England to draw first blood

India presented a thumping performance against England in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. Here, we analyse the three takeaways that made the win special for India.

Image credit: Getty

Team India was ruthless, to say the least, as it annihilated England by ten wickets in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Carrying its winning momentum from the just-concluded Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the side, which the visitors won 2-1, the Indians were deadly across departments, giving the English hardly any time to understand, plan and turn things around. The Men in Blue demoralised the Three Lions with the ball early in the match, leaving the latter clueless. On the same note, we present the three takeaways that made the win special for the former.

Image credit: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah goes 'BOOM BOOM'

Undoubtedly, Bumrah terrorised the English batting line-up with his sheer pace and lethal seam movement throughout the match as he knocked out six of the hosts' batters to push them onto the back foot. After claiming four wickets in the opening ten overs of the innings, it was evident that he was on to something special. ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, THE OVAL ODI - BUMRAH-ROHIT SHOW HELPS INDIA GO UP 1-0; SOCIAL MEDIA JUBILANT Bumrah clarified the same after being adjudged the Man of the Match, as he said, "When there's swing and seam movement, it is fascinating in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing, and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn't swing, I have to pull my lengths back. You don't have to try a lot when the ball is doing something. When the wicket is flat, your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging."

Image credit: Getty

English batters somewhat self-destructed themselves

Although the Indian bowlers were good at churning out the first four wickets, the English batters could have avoided the collapse from the fifth wicket onwards had the likes of Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, and others batted a little more sensibly. The bounce and seam movement was wearing off as the innings progressed. However, England switched to panic mode too soon and gave away the wickets to become more creative. ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022: ENGLAND REGISTERS LOWEST TOTAL AGAINST INDIA IN ODIS; BIG CHEER FOR BUMRAH

Image credit: Getty