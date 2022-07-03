IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

England has provided a fightback to India on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test. Jonny Bairstow has slammed as century, as the hosts have avoided the follow-on.

It turns out to be an engaging contest between India and England in the fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy. Playing at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday (Day 3), wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow slammed his 11th Test century to put the hosts in control of its first innings. In the process, the English have also avoided the follow-on, while it still trials over 150 runs. England has lost six wickets in its innings so far, as it has neared the 250-run mark, while India was bowled out for 416 on Saturday. In the meantime, social media was excited about Bairstow's innings and lauded him for his performance.

Bairstow's ton came off 119 deliveries, including 14 fours and a couple of sixes, before being dismissed for 106 by seamer Mohammed Shami. As a result of this knock:

He is the second to score five or more tons in a calendar year, batting at number five or below after Michael Clarke.

He is the 15th Englishman to hit tons in three straight Tests.

He has also scored the most Test runs this year (850-plus).

Match summary

Having put India to bat first, the visitors managed 416 with twin centurions. On Day 2, England was off to a shaky start, losing five wickets for just 83. However, Bairstow and Ben Stokes added a 66-run stand for the sixth to stabilise the innings, while the former and Sam Billings produced a 91-run partnership for the seventh. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has bagged three so far.

Brief scores: IND 416 (Pant- 146, Jadeja- 104; Anderson- 5/60) leads ENG 241/7(Bairstow- 106; Bumrah- 3/68) by 175 runs.