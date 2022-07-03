Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

    England has provided a fightback to India on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test. Jonny Bairstow has slammed as century, as the hosts have avoided the follow-on.

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jonny Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on against India; social media lauds-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    It turns out to be an engaging contest between India and England in the fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy. Playing at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday (Day 3), wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow slammed his 11th Test century to put the hosts in control of its first innings. In the process, the English have also avoided the follow-on, while it still trials over 150 runs. England has lost six wickets in its innings so far, as it has neared the 250-run mark, while India was bowled out for 416 on Saturday. In the meantime, social media was excited about Bairstow's innings and lauded him for his performance.

    Bairstow's ton came off 119 deliveries, including 14 fours and a couple of sixes, before being dismissed for 106 by seamer Mohammed Shami. As a result of this knock:

    • He is the second to score five or more tons in a calendar year, batting at number five or below after Michael Clarke.
    • He is the 15th Englishman to hit tons in three straight Tests.
    • He has also scored the most Test runs this year (850-plus).

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - 'India's fightback gives us confidence to do something similar' - Anderson

    Match summary
    Having put India to bat first, the visitors managed 416 with twin centurions. On Day 2, England was off to a shaky start, losing five wickets for just 83. However, Bairstow and Ben Stokes added a 66-run stand for the sixth to stabilise the innings, while the former and Sam Billings produced a 91-run partnership for the seventh. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has bagged three so far.
    Brief scores: IND 416 (Pant- 146, Jadeja- 104; Anderson- 5/60) leads ENG 241/7(Bairstow- 106; Bumrah- 3/68) by 175 runs.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant ton, Ravindra Jadeja 50 help India finish Day 1 on top against England; netizens amused-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pant's ton, Jadeja's 50 help India finish Day 1 on top; netizens amused

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Mahela Jayawardene backs Jasprit Bumrah for long-term captaincy role-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jayawardene backs Bumrah for long-term captaincy role

    Recent Stories

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet snt

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet

    From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon - adt

    From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon

    Pictures and video: Here's what Disha Patani did on Sunday RBA

    Pictures and video: Here's what Disha Patani did on Sunday

    football Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell snt

    Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon