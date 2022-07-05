IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'Will try to rectify the mistakes we made' - Rahul Dravid

Following a disappointing loss to conclude the Test series against England, Rahul Dravid and the Indian team hope to "rectify their mistakes".

Image credit: Getty

In a game where they seemingly had control for most of the match, India succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat, as England chased down a mammoth 378-run total with Joe Root and Johnny Bairstow scoring centuries in the fourth innings. Despite a Bairstow century in England's first innings, India had a 130-run lead before starting its second innings. Despite early wickets, India had the clear upper hand when they were 153-3 at the early stages of Day 4. However, a batting collapse filled with soft dismissals meant India was all-out for 245 in its second innings. 378 was still a massive total. However, all the bowlers, except Bumrah, would go wicketless, as England would complete a great chase.

Image credit: Getty

In an interview following the game, Rahul Dravid emphasised India's mistakes in the match's third and fourth innings. He said, "We will think about it. After every match, there is a learning. Why are we batting poorly in the third innings and bowling poorly in the fourth innings?" ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, EDGBASTON TEST: 'CAPTAINCY FUTURE IS NOT WHAT I DECIDE' - JASPRIT BUMRAH

Image credit: Getty

Asked about the omission of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and inclusion of Shardul Thakur in the playing XI, Dravid said: "It's easy in hindsight. It's not easy to leave out someone like Ash [Ashwin]. But, the wicket had an even layer of grass on the first day. The wicket then did not break up as much as we expected."

Image credit: Getty