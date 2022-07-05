Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'Will try to rectify the mistakes we made' - Rahul Dravid

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Following a disappointing loss to conclude the Test series against England, Rahul Dravid and the Indian team hope to "rectify their mistakes".

    Image credit: Getty

    In a game where they seemingly had control for most of the match, India succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat, as England chased down a mammoth 378-run total with Joe Root and Johnny Bairstow scoring centuries in the fourth innings. Despite a Bairstow century in England's first innings, India had a 130-run lead before starting its second innings. Despite early wickets, India had the clear upper hand when they were 153-3 at the early stages of Day 4. However, a batting collapse filled with soft dismissals meant India was all-out for 245 in its second innings. 378 was still a massive total. However, all the bowlers, except Bumrah, would go wicketless, as England would complete a great chase.

    Image credit: Getty

    In an interview following the game, Rahul Dravid emphasised India's mistakes in the match's third and fourth innings. He said, "We will think about it. After every match, there is a learning. Why are we batting poorly in the third innings and bowling poorly in the fourth innings?"

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, EDGBASTON TEST: 'CAPTAINCY FUTURE IS NOT WHAT I DECIDE' - JASPRIT BUMRAH

    Image credit: Getty

    Asked about the omission of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and inclusion of Shardul Thakur in the playing XI, Dravid said: "It's easy in hindsight. It's not easy to leave out someone like Ash [Ashwin]. But, the wicket had an even layer of grass on the first day. The wicket then did not break up as much as we expected."

    Image credit: Getty

    About Rishabh Pant, who got a hundred in the first innings and a half-century in the second, Dravid said: "He's playing very well. Sometimes he makes people's heart rates go up. We have to accept that a little bit."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy against India, social media reacts-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Reports of racist abuse in stands; Warwickshire, ECB to investigate-krn

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Reports of racist abuse in stands; Warwickshire, ECB to investigate

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win against India; social media concerned-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant 50s hand England a target of 378 against India; fans react-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara, Pant 50s hand England a target of 378; fans react

    IND-W vs SL-W 2022: Openers fire as all-round India seal ODI series with 10-wicket drubbing snt

    IND-W vs SL-W 2022: Openers fire as all-round India seal ODI series with 10-wicket drubbing

    Recent Stories

    A first in the IAF: Father-daughter duo fly in formation

    A first in the IAF: Father-daughter duo fly in formation

    football Ronaldo Man United transfer bombshell: Despite Real Madrid legacy, striker open to Barcelona move snt

    Ronaldo transfer bombshell: Despite Real Madrid legacy, striker open to Barcelona move?

    Koffee With Karan 7 Alia Bhatt reveals details of suhaagraat with Ranbir Kapoor drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals spicy details of ‘Suhaagraat’ with Ranbir Kapoor?

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy-ayh

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United's first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy

    Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel 2 arrested gcw

    Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel; 2 held

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon