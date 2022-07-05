IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'Captaincy future is not what I decide' - Jasprit Bumrah

India succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat to England in the Edgbaston Test, thus drawing the series 2-2. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah shares his experience on his maiden outing as Test captain.

Image credit: Getty

It was not an ideal finish to the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England for India. While it all happened at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the visitors succumbed to a brutal seven-wicket defeat, resulting in the series being drawn 2-2, while the hosts retained the Pataudi Trophy. Also, it was Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's maiden outing as the side's Test skipper after regular captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to COVID. In the meantime, Bumrah shared his experience leading the side for the first time. He asserted that although he was delighted with the role, permanency of the same was not in his hands.

Image credit: Getty

"The captaincy future is not what I decide. I like the responsibility. It was a good challenge, a new challenge. It was an honour to lead the team and a great experience," Bumrah said during the post-match presentation, besides adding that he does not consider himself an all-rounder following his first-innings heroics. ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, EDGBASTON TEST: ROOT-BAIRSTOW TON HANDS ENGLAND 7-WICKET WIN TO RETAIN PATAUDI TROPHY

Image credit: Getty

"I won't go that far ahead. That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday, and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there," recorded Bumrah.

Image credit: Getty

"If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played well. We drew the series, and both teams played outstanding cricket, and it was a fair result. Pant takes his chances. He and Jaddu got us back into the game with their counter-attack," Bumrah persisted. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'India just went into a shell on Day 4' - Ravi Shastri

Image credit: Getty