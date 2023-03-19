IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma laments Indian batters falling to Mitchell Starc's strengths

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India suffered a hard fate after succumbing to an embarrassing 10-wicket pummelling to Australia in the second Visakhapatnam ODI, while Rohit Sharma was critical of his batters falling to Mitchell Starcs's strengths.

Image credit: PTI

A disappointed India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday rued that his side's formidable batting line-up "kept falling to the strength" of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc instead of playing their natural game in the second One-Day International (ODI), which the hosts lost by ten wickets at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Australia won the match to level the series 1-1 and will now head to Chennai for the deciding third ODI on March 22. Starc (5/53), who completed his ninth five-wicket haul in 109 ODI innings, wreaked havoc as Australia bundled out the home side for 117 in 26 overs after India was invited to bat first. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI - Dominant Australia hands India biggest loss in terms of balls to spare; fans furious

Image credit: PTI

Australia completed the run chase in just 11 overs without losing any wickets. Rohit said Indian batters didn't apply themselves properly and added that it was undoubtedly not a low-scoring pitch. "Starc is a quality bowler. He's been doing it for years for Australia with the new ball. He kept bowling to his strength, and we kept falling to his strength. We need to understand and play accordingly," Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

Image credit: PTI

Sharma minced no words about the batting failure, saying that 117 was not at all a challenging total. "It is disappointing. No doubt about that. We didn't play to our potential. We didn't apply ourselves with the bat. We always knew that were not enough runs. It was not a 117 pitch at all. By no means. We didn't apply ourselves," said Sharma, who contributed 13 runs from 15 balls. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 2ND ODI - MITCHELL STARC'S 5-FOR SHOOTS OUT INDIA FOR 117; SOCIAL MEDIA CONCERNED

Image credit: PTI

Sharma, who missed India's five-wicket win in the first ODI due to family commitments, said all the Australians bowled well and put the home side under pressure. Australia captain Steven Smith was surprised with the quick result, achieved with 39 overs to spare. "It was a quick one. Thirty-seven overs for the game [overall], you don't see that too often," he said.

Image credit: PTI

"I thought our bowlers were outstanding. Mitchell Starc, in particular, with that new ball swinging it back down the line and putting them [under] early pressure, and he complimented well with the rest of our bowling group. I didn't know how the wicket would play and how much it would swing," added Smith. ALSO WATCH: 'PITCH PERFECT - FAIRY TALE LOVE STORY' - NATASA STANKOVIC EXPLAINS HER 'OVERNIGHT' WEDDING PLAN WITH PANDYA

Image credit: PTI

Smith said on his run chase and the unbeaten 121-run partnership by the Australian openers, "The way that Mitch and Heady went out and went after them was impressive. Putting them [Indian bowlers] under pressure. When you're chasing 118 quickly, you can break the back of it quickly."

Image credit: PTI