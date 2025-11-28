Wayanad’s Sajana Sajeevan returns to Mumbai Indians for ₹75 lakh in the WPL. The Indian cricketer is excited to reunite with her role model Harmanpreet Kaur and dreams of an India comeback.

WPL 2026: As the Women’s Premier League gears up for another thrilling season, Kerala’s cricket fans have much to celebrate. Wayanad native Sajana Sajeevan, one of the state’s most promising all-round talents, will once again don the blue and gold of Mumbai Indians, who secured her for ₹75 lakhs in the mega auction.

Sajana is one among only three Kerala cricketers in this season’s WPL — alongside Asha Shobana (UP Warriorz) and Minnu Mani (Delhi Capitals). And to her, the return to Mumbai feels like destiny fulfilling itself.

Back Home to Mumbai

“I played for Mumbai Indians in previous years as well. Since it was a mega auction, I was tense about which team I would get into. Nevertheless, I am proud and happy that Mumbai picked me,” Sajana told Asianet News Malayalam, her joy unmistakable. “My wish was to play for Mumbai Indians again. I am a cricketer who has experienced firsthand how that franchise treats its players. I only prayed to be a part of any team. I'm very happy it turned out to be Mumbai.”

Mumbai and UP Warriorz were the only teams she went for trials with — both showed interest, but Mumbai’s belief in her prevailed.

Sajana still can’t quite believe the price tag the franchise put on her potential.

“I didn't expect to get this much amount in the auction. I was just hoping someone would pick me even for the base price… I was thinking it would be enough to be picked for even 10 lakhs. But since I played for India, the 10 lakh option was not available.”

The Mumbai camp saw her worth — and backed her.

Learning from the Best

With powerhouses like Harmanpreet Kaur leading the charge, Mumbai’s dressing room is packed with champions. For Sajana, it’s a university of cricket.

“Mumbai has a big squad with more experienced players. They have played more international matches than us. Their skills are different. I have a different skill set. I can't imitate them, but I can learn a lot from them.”

She keeps her eyes and ears open:

“How they react in pressure situations, the fielding positions they set when they bowl, their preparation for each ball... these are some of the things to learn. We will also have to face similar situations. I talk the most with the international players in the squad about such things.”

Harmanpreet: Captain, Mentor, Icon

When Sajana talks about her biggest influence in the game, her excitement shines through. For her, Harmanpreet Kaur is not just a captain — she’s a dream come true.

“When I started playing cricket, Harman di was my role model. I got to play the first Women’s Premier League under the player I admire. Later, when I made my debut for the Indian team, Harman di was the captain.”

Every shot from Harman inspires her:

“I admire every six she hits. It gives me the confidence that I can do it too. I improved my hard-hitting by watching her shots.”

But it’s the human side of the captain that leaves the strongest impression:

“The consideration she gives us was also great. That’s how she treats us. A friendly demeanor. No matter what you ask, she will find time to answer. She is cool. She always applauds the effort we put in on the ground. If we make mistakes, she will scold us on the spot.” “Harman di is the friendliest,” she adds with a smile, also mentioning a close bond with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia.

How India’s World Cup Win Changed Everything

Sajana vividly remembers where she was when India lifted the Women’s World Cup — and how that moment changed perceptions forever.

“At that time, we were playing an inter-zone tournament in Nagaland. We, all the players, watched the match together. After that World Cup win, women's cricket became a globally noticed event.”

She has seen the shift happen in real time:

“Before that, there were many people who didn't pay much attention to women's cricket. But after the World Cup, a significant change came. Many people are now looking at women's cricket and talking about the players. Women's cricket will become more popular from now on. It is certain that more players will come into women's cricket.”

Kerala’s Rise & The Sisterhood

Minnu Mani and Asha Shobana are not just teammates — they’re integral parts of Sajana’s cricketing journey.

“Minnu and I started our careers at almost the same time. Moreover, I started playing for Kerala cricket under Ashachechi’s captaincy.”

Watching the auction was equal parts joy and nerves:

“In the auction, Asha chechi went first. Then I went to Mumbai. I was very tense about Minnu's case. No one picked Minnu in the first round of the auction. Still, all three of us managed to get in.”

She hopes more homegrown talent gets similar opportunities:

“I wished for Joshitha, Najla, and others to be part of some team. I want more Malayali players to come… We can expect that in the future, six people from Kerala will play in the Women’s Premier League.”

Chasing the India Dream Again

Having already worn the India jersey, Sajana’s hunger is far from satisfied.

“I believe I can make a comeback to the Indian team. Anyway, I've played once, right? I came to the team from nothing. If I can play once, I can repeat it. I certainly hope to be part of the team in the future.”

Kerala Women’s Cricket: Building the Future

She credits the Kerala Cricket Association for creating a thriving space for young women cricketers.

“KCA cricket is very supportive. They provide camps, fitness training, and nutrition classes… With such good support from KCA, many young players will come up in the future.”

A domestic league exclusively for women is also on the horizon:

“The women's players' match conducted as part of the KCL was part of this. KCA is also planning to conduct such a tournament in the future. It will create great opportunities for emerging Kerala players.”

What’s Next?

For Sajana Sajeevan, the next chapter is bright and filled with possibilities — from helping Mumbai lift another WPL trophy to re-writing her comeback story with Team India.

Her journey has been crafted from perseverance, quiet self-belief, and the courage to dream big.

Mumbai believes in her. Kerala believes in her.

And now, the Mukesh Ambani-owned club has yet again handed her the platform to show the world why they do.