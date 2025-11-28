WPL 2026: Kerala’s Minnu Mani went from auction heartbreak to a thrilling comeback as Delhi Capitals spent their entire remaining purse to sign her. The all-rounder now looks forward to shining alongside world stars.

WPL 2026: As the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction unfolded on Thursday, Kerala’s cricket faithful waited anxiously for a familiar name to light up the board — Minnu Mani, the pride of Wayanad and a fan favourite, especially back home. But when her name went unsold in the first round, hopes sank.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For Minnu Mani herself — watching every moment unfold from a quiet hotel room in Delhi — the disappointment was real.

“I was definitely disappointed when no one bid for me in the first round. But I had a glimmer of hope for the second round," she told Asianet News Malayalam in an exclusive interview.

That hope would soon turn into the biggest emotional shock of her career.

‘Delhi’s Climax Shock Was Real’

The auction moved quickly. Purses thinned. The belief that she might find a team was fading. But then came Delhi Capitals’ surprising final move — one that electrified her room and the entire state of Kerala.

“When Delhi finally picked me in the accelerated auction, I was truly shocked. Because, by the final round, the remaining purse of each team was displayed on the TV screen. Except for UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, all other teams had very little money left.”

Delhi had exactly ₹40 lakh left — the precise amount of her base price. Minnu assumed the door had closed.

“So, I didn't have much hope. But I couldn't believe it when Delhi used their entire remaining amount to buy me. I think it was because of their faith in me.”

Sitting with her coach Suman Sharma, she was still trying to process what had occurred.

“My coach Suman Sharma and I were watching the auction together at her house. It was an unbelievable moment when Delhi, at a time when I had no hope, used all their money to pick me. Thanks to God, my parents, and everyone who prayed for me.”

A Reunion With Cricket Royalty

Delhi Capitals isn’t just a team — it’s a dressing room full of world-beaters. For Minnu, rubbing shoulders with them is not just a privilege, but an education.

“World Cup stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Varma are also in the Delhi team. It's a great opportunity and a blessing for me to be able to play with World Cup winners. Their experience will be very beneficial.”

The star-studded lineup doesn’t end there.

“Not just Jemimah and Shafali, but Laura Wolvaardt, who took South Africa to the World Cup final and was the tournament's top scorer, is also in the Delhi team. Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland, with whom I have played in past seasons, are also there. I am looking forward to playing with all of them.”

For a cricketer who carved her way from a tribal hamlet in Wayanad to the national stage, this is another milestone in a journey built purely on resilience.

Proud of Kerala Teammates — But Hoping for More

Kerala women’s cricket isn’t overflowing with opportunities. That reality hit again during this auction.

“Although I'm disappointed that more Kerala players didn't get a chance in the auction, I'm very happy that Asha Sobhana and Sajana Sajeevan got into teams with good contracts.”

Last season, the two were signed for modest sums — but this year, they cashed in.

“You can't predict anything about the auction. Even my own selection was decided at the last moment. A player gets into a team through the auction only when many factors come together. Luck is a big factor in it.”

There is gratitude, but also a quiet wish for bigger representation.

“Still, I'm very happy that Asha and Sajana got good deals. Because in the last auction, they were picked for a lower price. But I'm very happy that they got a better amount this year.”

Missing Out on World Cup — But Eyes Ahead

She was on the radar for the Women’s ODI World Cup, and she knows it.

“I had hopes of making it to the Women's ODI World Cup team. But I'm not disappointed about not being selected. All we can do is work hard. Selection is not in our hands.”

There is no bitterness — only new targets.

“Still, it's heartening to know that I was considered for the team. Next month, three matches of the T20 series against Sri Lanka are in Thiruvananthapuram. I hope to be able to play in my home state.”

If that happens, packed stands in Kerala will roar for her.

Dreaming of a Kerala Women’s League

Kerala has produced icons for the men's cricketing world — a women’s league, Minnu believes, could do the same for girls like her.

“Just as the Kerala Cricket League was started for men, I hope a cricket league for women will also start in Kerala.”

Last year, when women got a one-off exhibition match, it felt like a new horizon.

“I hope a T20 league for women will start in Kerala within the next one or two years. With Jayesh George sir as the chairman of the Women's Premier League, I hope it will create more opportunities for women cricketers in Kerala.”

From Wayanad to the WPL — The Fight Continues

Minnu Mani’s story isn’t one of overnight success. It is a story of a girl who learned early that she’d have to fight for every run — and every selection.

And once again, just when hope seemed to be slipping away, she swung her way back in.

The pride of Kerala is back in the WPL — and this time, she is ready to prove why Delhi spent every last rupee on her.