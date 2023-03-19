IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Dominant Australia hands India biggest loss in terms of balls to spare; fans furious

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia ripped India apart by ten wickets in the second Visakhapatnam ODI on Sunday, handing the latter the most significant defeat regarding balls to spare, while fans were left fuming.

It was a completely contrasting show between India and Australia in Sunday's second One-Day International (ODI) at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While the hosts were dismissed for a paltry 117 by the 26th over, the visitors got the job done within the 11th over, handing the Men in Blue their most extensive whipping regarding balls to spare (234). At the same time, Indian fans were furious with their side's no-show in this encounter.

Winning the toss, the Australians opted to field, given the predicted rain, while the pitch had moisture since it had been under the covers for the last couple of days due to the constant rain in the city. Meanwhile, the Indian batters seemed clueless against the Australian seamers, especially Mitchell Starc, losing half of the side within the PowerPlay (PP) with 49 runs on the board.

There were barely any partnerships to get going, with the 29-run stand between Rohit Sharma (12) and Virat Kohli (31) being the highest. At the same time, the latter was the top-scorer for the Men in Blue, among only the four Indians who managed to enter the double figures. The hosts were bundled out for 117 by the 26th, with Starc grabbing a fifer, whereas pacer Nathan Ellis was duly economical.

In reply, the Kangaroos appeared effortless with their batting, with openers Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Marsh (66*) taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. Getting the hang of the pitch and with the low scoreboard total's psychological advantage, the Aussies chased it down with 234 balls to spare. For the Indians, leg-spinner Axar Patel was the most economical one.