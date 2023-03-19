Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Dominant Australia hands India biggest loss in terms of balls to spare; fans furious

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia ripped India apart by ten wickets in the second Visakhapatnam ODI on Sunday, handing the latter the most significant defeat regarding balls to spare, while fans were left fuming.

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Visakhapatnam/2nd ODI: Dominant Australia hands India biggest loss in terms of balls to spare; fans furious-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    It was a completely contrasting show between India and Australia in Sunday's second One-Day International (ODI) at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While the hosts were dismissed for a paltry 117 by the 26th over, the visitors got the job done within the 11th over, handing the Men in Blue their most extensive whipping regarding balls to spare (234). At the same time, Indian fans were furious with their side's no-show in this encounter.

    Winning the toss, the Australians opted to field, given the predicted rain, while the pitch had moisture since it had been under the covers for the last couple of days due to the constant rain in the city. Meanwhile, the Indian batters seemed clueless against the Australian seamers, especially Mitchell Starc, losing half of the side within the PowerPlay (PP) with 49 runs on the board.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 2ND ODI - MITCHELL STARC'S 5-FOR SHOOTS OUT INDIA FOR 117; SOCIAL MEDIA CONCERNED

    There were barely any partnerships to get going, with the 29-run stand between Rohit Sharma (12) and Virat Kohli (31) being the highest. At the same time, the latter was the top-scorer for the Men in Blue, among only the four Indians who managed to enter the double figures. The hosts were bundled out for 117 by the 26th, with Starc grabbing a fifer, whereas pacer Nathan Ellis was duly economical.

    In reply, the Kangaroos appeared effortless with their batting, with openers Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Marsh (66*) taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. Getting the hang of the pitch and with the low scoreboard total's psychological advantage, the Aussies chased it down with 234 balls to spare. For the Indians, leg-spinner Axar Patel was the most economical one.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2023, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Visakhapatnam/2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc 5-for shoots out India for 117 against Australia; social media concerned-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's 5-for shoots out India for 117; social media concerned

    entertainment Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story - Natasa Stankovic explains her overnight wedding plan with Hardik Pandya-ayh

    'Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story' - Natasa Stankovic explains her 'overnight' wedding plan with Pandya

    Here is how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had immense significance in Sachin Tendulkar life-ayh

    Here's how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had immense significance in Sachin Tendulkar's life

    WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine fantastic 36-ball 99 keeps RCB playoff hopes alive with triumph vs GG; fans thrilled-ayh

    WPL 2023: Devine's fantastic 36-ball 99 keeps RCB's playoff hopes alive with triumph vs GG; fans thrilled

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Visakhapatnam/2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma returns as captain; spotlight on KL Rahul-Ravindra Jadeja; India aims to seal series vs Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit returns as captain; spotlight on Rahul-Jadeja; India aims to seal series

    Recent Stories

    'Reeks of insecurity...' Fans roast Alia Bhatt for trying to 'one up' Deepika Padukone vma

    'Reeks of insecurity...' Fans roast Alia Bhatt for trying to 'one up' Deepika Padukone

    Srinagar to get a 5 lakh square feet shopping mall; Lulu group to open hypermarket

    Srinagar to get a 5 lakh square feet shopping mall; Lulu group to open hypermarket (WATCH)

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Visakhapatnam/2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc 5-for shoots out India for 117 against Australia; social media concerned-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's 5-for shoots out India for 117; social media concerned

    entertainment Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story - Natasa Stankovic explains her overnight wedding plan with Hardik Pandya-ayh

    'Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story' - Natasa Stankovic explains her 'overnight' wedding plan with Pandya

    Shama Sikander HOT Photos: Actress rocks Instagram in SEXY black bikini vma

    Shama Sikander HOT Photos: Actress rocks Instagram in SEXY black bikini

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon