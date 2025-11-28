Image Credit : X/BCCI

Pant’s comeback from injury was celebrated across Indian cricket circles, yet his place in the XI suddenly feels anything but secure. His dismissal in the Guwahati Test once again triggered heated chatter about his shot selection — though supporters argue: that is simply who Pant is.

And here comes the dilemma: Rahul is not only the captain but also the designated wicketkeeper. If he keeps the gloves, then Pant must play only as a batter — a luxury India may not be comfortable with if they want longer batting depth.

Yet, there’s a catch. Pant brings something invaluable — a left-hander in a heavily right-handed batting lineup. His presence breaks match-up favourability for opponents, especially in the middle overs.

So the big question: does India want both stability and flair… or just one of the two?