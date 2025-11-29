Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return for the South Africa ODIs, reigniting debate over their 2027 World Cup prospects. Their comeback strengthens India, and coach Morne Morkel says both can be considered if they sustain fitness, form, and motivation.

Indian batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are set for an international return in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, with the opening match taking place at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30. Rohit and Kohli’s last appearance in the Indian jersey was in the ODI series against Australia Down Under.

The veteran batters will play their first international match at home since the New Zealand Test series in October-November, wherein Team India was whitewashed by the Kiwis 0-3, making their return highly anticipated by fans. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests in a year and will focus on ODI cricket for the remainder of their illustrious international careers.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s return to the national side is not only a major boost but also a sigh of relief for the Indian cricket fans who were disappointed and frustrated over Team India’s 0-2 Test series whitewash at home against South Africa earlier this week.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Chances for the 2027 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made their return for another ODI series after a brief hiatus, sparking widespread speculation about their participation in the 2027 World Cup. The batting duo has not yet officially committed to play the marquee event, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

However, Rohit and Kohli’s participation in the Australia ODI series and the upcoming ODI leg of the South Africa series suggest they are keen to stay involved and assess their readiness for the mega tournament. The star batters are expected to extend their ODI career till the 2027 World Cup, which will likely be their swansong in international cricket.

As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli appear keen to be part of India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the World Cup, the team management and selectors are expected to keep a close eye on the batting stalwarts’ performance, consistency, form, and match fitness to determine their suitability for pivotal roles in India’s 2027 World Cup squad.

With selectors reportedly keen to groom young talents, having already handed over ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill, the inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will likely be carefully balanced to blend experience with youth, ensuring a strong and competitive squad for the 2027 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s return to the upcoming ODI series against South Africa will be crucial in assessing their current form and readiness, while also bolstering India’s chances of building momentum ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Morne Morkel Hails Ro-Ko as ‘Quality Players’

With the questions looming around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI future and their possibility of featuring in the 2027 World Cup, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed the matter.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Ranchi ODI, Morkel hailed Rohit and Kohli as ‘quality players’ and expressed his belief that maintaining peak form and fitness levels can allow them to participate in the 2027 World Cup.

“They’re quality players. As long as they’re happy to put the hard work in and the fitness... I’ve always believed in experience; you don’t find that anywhere. They’ve won trophies, and they know how to play big tournaments,” a former South Africa pacer.

“So for sure, if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that, [they can play in] the World Cup by all means,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli skipped India A’s unofficial Test series against South Africa, which took place in Kanpur. A decision underscores team management’s intent to carefully manage their workload and focus on their preparation for the upcoming official ODI series against the South Africa national cricket team.

Morne Morkel’s Experience of Playing against Rohit, Kohli

Morne Morkel shared his experience of playing against Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating that the Indian batting duo gave him speechless nights and thus, he is on ‘board’ with the idea of them being included in India’s squad for the World Cup.

“I’ve played many games against them. I’ve had sleepless nights, bowling to them. So, I know as a bowler what goes into your preparation when playing against them. I am definitely on board with that [Rohit and Kohli playing the 2027 World Cup],” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to grab the headlines when India play their opening match of the ODI series against South Africa in Ranchi, as all eyes will be on the veteran duo to see whether they can deliver a strong statement of intent and set the tone for India’s campaign, both for the series and in the long-term buildup to the 2027 ODI World Cup.