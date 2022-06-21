IND vs ENG 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin tests COVID positive, misses flight to England

Ravichandran Ashwin was due to play the Birmingham Test against England from July 1. However, he has tested COVID positive, thus delaying his flight to England.

Image credit: Getty

As a setback to Team India, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's trip to England has been delayed after testing positive for COVID. Thus, he is likely to team up late with his teammates in Birmingham for the rescheduled Test in Edgbaston from last year, scheduled to run from July 1-5. He is currently in quarantine at his home in Chennai and is expected to join the squad after recovering completely, and every protocol requirement has been met. The remaining team has already arrived in Leicester, training under bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour. Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer reached London on Monday after completing the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa at home, ending 2-2. At the same time, they would travel to Leicester on Tuesday.

Image credit: Getty

"Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to the UK [United Kingdom], as he has tested positive for Covid-19 before departure. But, we are hopeful that he will recover well before the Test match starts on July 1. However, he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire," a BCCI official told PTI. ALSO READ: Dinesh Karthik opens up lot of options going into T20 World Cup - Dravid

Image credit: PTI