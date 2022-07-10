IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: MS Dhoni interacts with Team India post series win (PICTURES)

India has scripted another T20I series win after defeating England in Edgbaston. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni took some time to interact with the Indians following the success.

It was another successful outing by Team India in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. The visitors rode to a quick 49-run win, as they now possess an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series, with the final match to be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. The Men in Blue are unlikely to be complacent and would aim to finish the series on a high, with a 3-0 clean sweep, to assert its dominance as the number one T20I side in the world. On the other hand, the Indians received a surprise visit from legendary former skipper MS Dhoni.

In the pictures, Dhoni was seen interacting with the likes of young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan, fellow opener Deepak Hooda, and some of the team's support staff.

