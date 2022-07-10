Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: MS Dhoni interacts with Team India post series win (PICTURES)

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    India has scripted another T20I series win after defeating England in Edgbaston. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni took some time to interact with the Indians following the success.

    Image credit: BCCI

    It was another successful outing by Team India in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. The visitors rode to a quick 49-run win, as they now possess an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series, with the final match to be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. The Men in Blue are unlikely to be complacent and would aim to finish the series on a high, with a 3-0 clean sweep, to assert its dominance as the number one T20I side in the world. On the other hand, the Indians received a surprise visit from legendary former skipper MS Dhoni.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a few photos of Dhoni with Team India on its social media handles. "Always all ears when the great @mahi7781 talks! 👍 👍" captioned BCCI.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, EDGBASTON T20I: 3 TAKEAWAYS THAT DEFINED INDIA'S EMPHATIC SERIES WIN

    Image credit: BCCI

    In the pictures, Dhoni was seen interacting with the likes of young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan, fellow opener Deepak Hooda, and some of the team's support staff.

    Image credit: BCCI

    They were all smiles during their interaction with Dhoni, as he seemingly gave tips to the side ahead of its preparations for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

