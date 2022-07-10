IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India's emphatic series win

India has nailed England in the Edgbaston T20I by 49 runs, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Here are the three talking points that define the series win for the visitors.

It was a top-class performance by India across departments in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against England. Played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, the visitors registered another comfortable 49-run win, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with the final game to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. While all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was clinical with the bat, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar nailed it with the ball, as it was a consolidated performance by the Indians. In the same light, we analyse the three takeaways from the match.

India's attacking approach

One interesting observation during this series is India's attacking approach right from the start. The top-order batters are ensuring to go after the bowlers right away in the powerplay to set up the platform for a big total. Even the fall of wickets is hardly troubling the incoming batters, as they continue to attack to pile pressure on the bowlers, barely allowing them to settle down. Maintaining a run rate of about ten runs per over is highly laudable, and the Indians are ensuring to set up a total of at least 180, which is a challenging task on any surface, batting second.

Virat Kohli's future is uncertain now

Almost two and a half years ago, Kohli slammed his last international ton. Since then, he has struggled to score even a half-century across formats, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Saturday, he could score a mere run before getting dismissed again, while even constant breaks from the sport are not helping him revive his long-lost form either.

Thus, this could be the end of the road for him, as it seems unlikely he would be retained in the playing XI for Sunday. Also, it casts doubt on his place in the squad for the tour of the West Indies later this month. Meanwhile, he should go back to the domestic circuit to rediscover his mojo and could also try a stint in the ongoing County Championship.

India's lethal pace attack proving to be a menace for England

What shocked the fans the most was the lethal pace attack by the Indians. Almost every pacer and seamer has contributed in the series, notably veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is surprisingly making the white-ball swing, while the red ball during the Test lacked any seam. Nonetheless, it has surprisingly maintained its line and length in the series, while England's watchful approach is also aiding the visitors.