Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 Team 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya among Indians to feature

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    The International Cricket Council has declared the ICC T20 Team 2022. Meanwhile, three Indians are featured in the list: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former India captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and shortest format's number one batter Suryakumar Yadav were on Monday picked in the ICC Men's T20I team of 2022'. The ICC also announced the Women's Team of 2022 with four Indians in the lineup -- Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh. Kohli returned to his vintage form in 2022 and took the Asia Cup by storm, finishing as the second-highest run-getter with 276 runs in five games. He ended his century drought of nearly three years with a magnificent century against Afghanistan. Kohli played one of the most fantastic Twenty20 International (T20I) innings of 82 not out in India's heist against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener in Melbourne.

    Image credit: Getty

    Kohli ended the tournament with three more fifties and finished as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs. Surya became the only second batter to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year. He ended as the top-run getter (1,164 runs) with two hundred and nine half-centuries while striking at a stunning 187.43.

    ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23, 3RD ODI - MIDDLE-ORDER TO BE PUT TO TEST AS INDIA EYES CLEAN SWEEP

    Image credit: PTI

    In the T20WC, Pandya amassed 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68 and finished the year as the No 1 batter in the T20I Rankings. On the back of leading Gujarat Titans (GT) to its Indian Premier League (IPL) title in its maiden appearance, Pandya became the all-rounder. He enjoyed his best year by numbers in the Indian colours, scoring 607 runs while also picking up 20 wickets.

    Image credit: PTI

    The 11-member side is led by T20WC-winning England skipper Jos Buttler, with runners-up Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan as the opener and Haris Rauf as one of the two pace spearheads. India's batting superstar Smriti Mandhana finished the year as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 594 runs at an average of 33.00 and a strike rate of 133.48.

    ALSO READ: Here's how Ravindra Jadeja is working on his Team India comeback

    Image credit: PTI

    Smriti also made two half-centuries and played a crucial role in India winning a historic silver at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham. Off-spin all-rounder Deepti had a standout year and was the Player of the Tournament in India's Asia Cup triumph. She finished the year with 29 wickets, the joint third-highest. She also made 370 runs averaging 37 with a strike rate of 136.02.

    Image credit: Getty

    Richa was named the wicketkeeper-batter after a spectacular year of accumulating 259 runs in 18 matches. With 22 T20I wickets at an average of 23.95 and an economy rate of 6.50, Renuka had a standout year and was one of the nominees for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

    ALSO READ: ATHIYA SHETTY, KL RAHUL'S WEDDING UPDATE: FROM GUESTS TO FOOD TO SHAADI ATTIRE- READ DETAIL

    Image credit: Getty

    Men's Team: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Mohammed Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf and Josh Little.
    Women's Team: Sophie Devine (c), Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nida Dar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Inoka Ranaweera and Renuka Singh.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4000 crore with 5 new teams-ayh

    Women's IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4,000 crore with 5 new teams

    india vs new zealand Not Shubman, but 'Soothman' Gill: Gavaskar gives sensational Indian batter new nickname snt

    Not Shubman, but 'Soothman' Gill: Gavaskar gives sensational Indian batter new nickname

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Raipur/2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad

    Will MS Dhoni play in South Africa SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL Indian Premier League logo-ayh

    Will MS Dhoni play in SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL logo

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Rohit's long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut

    Recent Stories

    Second mass shooting in 3 days At least 7 dead in California Half Moon Bay suspect in custody gcw

    Second mass shooting in 3 days: At least 7 dead in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    AAP vs BJP MCD likely to elect mayor deputy mayor today Congress councillors to refrain from voting gcw

    AAP vs BJP: MCD likely to elect mayor, deputy mayor today; Congress councillors to refrain from voting

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut? vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    Ford Motor intends to layoff up to 3,200 employees across Europe: Report - adt

    Ford Motor plans to layoff up to 3,200 employees across Europe: Report

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon