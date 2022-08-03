Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav very close to becoming No.1 batter

    First Published Aug 3, 2022, 3:53 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav has been in a sensational form in the shortest format. In the latest ICC T20I Rankings, he has inched very close to becoming the No.1 batter.

    The Indian batters have been on a roll in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). It is all because of their consistent and incredible performances of late. One of the Indian batters on a constant rise in the format is top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav. Ever since he moved to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has been scaling great heights, while he has carried the same form and momentums into the T20Is, as he has been outlandish with his batting of late. As a result, he has been rewarded for his consistency, rising to the second spot in the latest ICC T20I Rankings.

    According to the recent statement by the International Cricket Council, "Yadav has moved up three spots to within two rating points of top-ranked Babar Azam after a dazzling 44-ball knock of 76 that won him the Player of the Match award. It saw him lead the batting aggregate with 111 runs from three matches in the series against the West Indies, which his side leads 2-1."

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I - Pandya credits Dravid and Rohit for increased players' freedom

    Interestingly, Yadav is the only Indian batter in the top ten. In contrast, the next ranked Indian batter happens to be young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan (14th), followed by Rohit Sharma (16th) and KL Rahul (20th). Babar Azam of Pakistan retains his place at the top of the rankings.

    Among the bowlers, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (eighth) is the best-ranked Indian, followed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (20th), while Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood dominates at the top. As for the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya (13th) is the best-ranked Indian and the only Indian in the top 20. Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan scales the summit. On the other hand, India is at the pinnacle of the T20I team rankings, separated by seven rankings points against second-placed England.

