IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Pandya credits Dravid and Rohit for increased players' freedom

India has been on a roll against the Windies in the ongoing tour. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was all praise for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for giving more freedom to the players.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is eager to see the team step away from its old tactics for the past five-six years and has given the players enough security and freedom to express themselves, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels. India has been ruthless of late in the Tweenty20 Internationals (T20Is), giving the batters the liberty to dominate the powerplay, a new tactic that has surprised all.

"Ro [Rohit] gives you a lot of flexibility and freedom, which is his strength throughout his captaincy stint whenever I have played with him. A lot of credit goes to him, and Rahul Dravid for how they have got the team together and making sure a lot of positive mindset comes in and players feel secure. They are not looking over their shoulder, making sure they are getting ample chances; they are getting told as well if they are not playing, and that is commendable," Pandya said during the post-match press conference. ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I - Rohit Sharma retires hurt due to back spasm; BCCI monitoring progress

India chased down an average target of 165 comfortably on the slow surface at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday to steer to a three-wicket win in the third T20I and regain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. "Credit again goes to Ro and the coach. We were all chatting about how we should go about the slow wicket. Do we still want to continue this style of play," Pandya expressed.

"He [Rohit] gave us the freedom, saying that you know what, forget about the results, we are trying something new, we are going to make mistakes, we are going to learn from it. But, what we have been doing for five-six years, we will go away from that and make sure that we try everything and all available options, and when it comes to the World Cup, we'll know how to play," added Pandya. ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022 - INDIA-PAKISTAN CLASH ON AUGUST 28, FINAL TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 11

Pandya was also all-praise for Suryakumar Yadav, who hammered 76 off 44 deliveries to emerge as the best batter for India in the tie. "Surya is someone who is an exceptional player. When he starts playing some shots which he plays, you go in awe. Today, he played an amazing knock, and it was not easy. A lot of credit goes to him. He has worked hard and is getting his due," he reckoned.

Pandya also extolled the Indian middle-order, including Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and Ravindra Jadeja, for its implementation. "It gives a lot of confidence to see how they play every time. Even when we are three wickets down on 10, the opposition is still aware that this same team can post a strong total of 190 with the help of the middle-order batters," he continued. ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: 'Youngsters need backing; don't need to panic' - Rohit Sharma

Pandya said he needed to take some time off from bowling during his post-injury recuperation phase, and he is now convinced of chipping in as the team's third pacer during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. "I have always enjoyed bowling. I mentioned multiple times that I felt I should take some time off to ensure that bowling comes back. Whenever I bowl well, it gives this side a lot of balance and confidence to the captain," Pandya defined.

